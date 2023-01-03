What does it mean to give encouragement to someone — to a colleague, to a stranger, to a friend, to a child?
I think one fairly limited definition of the gift of encouragement is “praise.” The idea of giving praise, to a child or to anyone else, has a bit of a bad rap, in my opinion.
Let me give just one example that I imagine almost everyone can relate to. There’s an idea that giving praise to a child is harmful. My guess is that all of us have heard this multiple times, especially when we were children ourselves. Warnings to a child not to “get too big for your britches.” That’s something that no one needs to have explained, but it’s worth exploring.
Most parents, grandparents, teachers, etc. who have a child’s best interest at heart want every child they love to do well, excel at something, discover what they enjoy or are downright passionate about, and experience feelings of satisfaction and fulfillment when they do something they can justly feel proud of.
And yet there’s often a screeching halting sound. Putting on the brakes in the aftermath of praise or any subtler form of encouragement. Maybe it comes immediately. Maybe it comes months or years after the fact.
But it is a fact that sometimes, the very same people who want the best for a child, the very same ones who want a child to feel happy in the wake of their accomplishments, will undermine their own words of praise by insisting that she or he should not get “above themselves,” should not think they’re better than anyone else.
It can be confusing, especially to a child — but maybe it’s just as confusing, confounding and daunting for adults.
Maybe it isn’t even a contradiction. It’s possible that implicit in this caution not to get a “swelled head” is the idea that every human being, whether they discover it in childhood, in young adulthood, in middle years or as shining elders, is actually a genius at something. (I believe that.) So in that way, any child or adult who demonstrates his or her unique genius is, in fact, no better than anyone else.
Talents may be hidden during some parts of a person’s life, or they may be expressed at different ages in a myriad of ways, a veritable rainbow that displays all the spectrum of colors that can be created by one ray of light. Talents may emerge one by one, or several at once. Talents may come to light at any moment as a surprise, or as a response to another’s human need, as an impulse, or as a result of a new discovery.
I don’t see praise as a danger or a problem. I see it as encouragement, as long as it’s given in a calm way.
In an interview some years back, the actress Reese Witherspoon thanked her parents for the encouragement they’d given her as a child. She said that they’d been as proud of her for cleaning her room as they were when she sang for folks or otherwise demonstrated her talent for performing. Praise when it’s sincere, calm, and acknowledging the less fancy accomplishments, gives a stable underpinning to life.
In my column two weeks ago, I wrote about the encouragement that was given by an entire camp full of kids and adults, which usually numbered about one hundred campers and 20 or 30 counselors and other staff. This encouragement would come in response to each person’s contribution to Free Expression after dinner each night.
One of the best things about this encouragement is that it was given to everyone who
tried. To each individual, duet or small group who took their courage in hand and stood in front of everyone and poured their hearts out. There wasn’t any scoffing, or condescension, or mocking, or sleight-of-hand poking fun at anyone. None that I could see or identify, anyway.
We all encounter criticism, in one form or another, whether we’re just now growing up or in our latter years, or indeed in any stage of our development as human beings. Even if that criticism comes in the form of a mild correction. The trouble is that even small corrections can result in any creative person’s instinct to pull back, to avoid risking so much next time. I think that’s why we hear so much about the power of taking a risk.
Encouragement means Inspiration. It means making strong. Support, and lift.
Encouragement lifts us up. Words of encouragement keep you going. The root of the word “encourage” is courage. The root of the word courage is cor: the Latin word for heart.