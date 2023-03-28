We are family.
Many of us hold family to be the closest of bonds. While the joy and satisfaction of accomplishing good work in our chosen field is important and fulfills a need for achieving goals and making a contribution to our community; while engaging in creativity gives vitality to an important part of our character and happiness; while we thrive on leisure passions that keep us active and fit — many of us also find great joy in simply spending time with close loved ones and with friends who become another whole delicious, overlapping circle of family. It’s part of living a balanced life.
If you go back far enough into a line of your family tree that you’re able to trace a few hundred years, what you’re looking at is a heck of a lot of ancestors. It’s surprising how quickly the number of ancestors you personally have will go up. The number increases by multiplication.
Then if you turn to look at the same equation from the opposite direction, what ho. The number of descendants from an ancestor can multiply over several generations, even when it begins with just one couple having just one child. Over eight generations, one couple may have from several hundred to well over 1,000 descendants.
Another way to look at this is that several hundred years ago, there were far fewer people living on planet earth. So it stands to reason that many of us who are strangers to each other could, theoretically, be distantly related.
Years ago, I’d never thought in much depth about my ancestry, beyond the relatives I loved and the very cryptic stories (usually one-liners) they’d told me about earlier generations. One day I was standing in line for dinner at choir camp, and I struck up a conversation with Andy, who was at that time in about the seventh or eighth grade. How in the world we arrived conversationally at the place where Andy told me that he is a direct descendant of William the Conqueror (William I of England), I have no idea.
Now the one thing you need to know is that it was not surprising that Andy would have a fact like that at his fingertips. He had all sorts of sound-bites collected and oft-recited bits of knowledge that were quite unusual for a child of his age. He possessed a good memory. Like many of us, who will latch onto facts if they interest us. His batch of facts and interests just happened to be a whole lot larger than most. Did I mention, he was the nerdiest of nerds; he’s since grown up to be a well-balanced adult.
Silently, I followed his line of thinking for a bit … thinking about William the Conqueror, who invaded England and became its monarch in the year 1066. Every monarch of England since that time is directly descended from old William. And it occurred to me that there must be quite a large number of people currently living who are also descended from him, given that many families, royal or not, have more than one child. So there would logically be many children, grandchildren and so forth than had once been part of the concurrent royal family.
Given that they’d have been part of the aristocracy, and that in England, the titles, property and money tend to go to the eldest male child, that would also have left a lot of possibility for second, third and fourth sons, not to mention daughters as well, to seek their fortunes and establish families elsewhere … such as in the American and Australian colonies, and also in India, the Caribbean and the Pacific Islands.
These thoughts ran through my mind much more quickly than it’s taken for me to relate them to you. So it was probably less than a minute before I turned back to Andy and said, “I wonder how many other Americans are directly descended from William the Conqueror.”
Andy’s response was lightning-fast. “One thousand, three hundred and forty-seven. Confirmed ones.”
OK, I fudged that a little. I don’t recall the exact number, but I know it was well over 1,000. I wasn’t one bit surprised that Andy had a precise number. I checked this out with Wiki today (yes, I went down a rabbit-hole again), and it turns out that there are probably a lot more than that number, when you figure in a lot of unknowns. It’s complicated.
Suffice it to say, if just one line of heredity can be traced and such a huge number of relatives found – it follows that we are, each of us, probably related to a whole large conglomerate of people now living. We are family.