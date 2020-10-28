No. 7. Watching Season 3 of “The Crown,” I learned that Prince Charles of Wales eats a boiled egg with every meal.
No. 6. The portrayal of Prince Charles shows him as being vulnerable, thoughtful and quite responsive to other people including being sensitive and kind to people he didn’t know. This is a balanced view of him, as I learned soon after Diana’s death, when I read a couple of biographies of Charles and came away with an entirely different view than was being bandied about.
No. 5. It’s a figure skating weekend, with masks and social distancing being fully complied with on-site; there’s no live audience allowed. The funniest part of this is seeing the cardboard cutouts of fans, their pets, a few babies and an animated green lizard (gecko) you’d probably recognize from commercials, all occupying spaces where live audience members usually sit.
No. 4. We’re having a busy time of moving house. Well, partially moving house. We’re playing musical chairs with rooms, changing up our studies and several other key areas. It’s exciting and fun creating space… and also stressful. Once upon a time, moving stuff around was easier. I have to remind myself to be patient.
No. 3. Autumn is my favorite season. We’re conditioned from childhood to think of this time as a new beginning. We’re in the next grade level at school. We have a new slate. We sharpen our pencils. We get brand-new writing tablets, notebooks and binders. We are issued new textbooks for every subject. We get to look forward to learning something new.
And then there’s the weather. Around here, the leaves turn spectacular colors and there are lots of them. This year has been especially vivid. Growing up in Oklahoma towns, we had long, warm Indian summers during these months, but we lacked the sharp snap of cold weather that turns the landscape into brilliant paintings. My family often took a color tour to the hills. A short day trip, usually.
Even a one-day change in our surroundings can be refreshing. And I think that’s part of what makes a change in season rather thrilling and uplifting. Human beings like to feel that we aren’t static. We aren’t just staying in one place; and we haven’t reached some kind of limit as to who we can become. We believe in possibilities, and we like to feel we are one.
No. 2. Halloween. My late mother-in-law passed her love of Halloween down to her kids. She loved the opportunity to give a treat to children.
And dressing up? There’s something very appealing about using the occasion to become someone else. I probably haven’t done this enough. The most memorable masquerade party I’ve ever attended was one of those elementary school parties when everyone dressed up. Some kids’ costumes were quite elaborate, while other kids sported a Lone-Ranger mask and a hat and called it good.
On this occasion, our fifth grade teacher had organized a contest and a mini-parade through the classroom. The contest was this: whoever could fool the teacher as to their true identity won.
My friend Steffie and I could never have accomplished what we did without the help of our mothers. Steffie’s mom was the first person I ever knew who referred to herself as a “gypsy.” And that wasn’t a whimsical term; it was self-identification. She wasn’t like other mothers I knew. (Other mothers wore housedresses.) Mrs. H. wore big dangly earrings with a tank-top-like tee shirt, shorts and sandals. She pulled her hair back in a rather lank pony tail, and she wore no make-up, not even making the barest nod to lipstick. Most interestingly, Mrs. H. spent many of her evenings on her front porch stoop, not bothering with a chair but making herself comfortable on the top step. And chain smoking. That was the most mind-blowing detail of all.
Mrs. H. and my mother cobbled together some outfits for me and Steffie to spend Halloween dressed up as an elderly husband and wife. I recall Steffie’s dress as being colorful and dowdy. She wore sensible shoes and nylon stockings, rolled down at the knee. I have no idea how she made them stay up. She wore an old-lady hat that completely covered her hair, and I seem to recall wireless spectacles.
Steffie and I both wore the kind of mask that goes over your whole face. I wore a pair of old-man-looking shoes, pants, shirt, suit jacket. My hair was tucked into a flat hat like a golf cap or beret.
We stumped our teacher; she couldn’t tell who we were. At the end of the day, Mrs. S. confided to me that after several hours, she’d finally figured out who I was by the color of my eyes. We won the contest.
No. 1. Thanksgiving. My favorite holiday. The name says it all.