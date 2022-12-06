Rain. Snow. Clouds.
I am enamored with Mr. Steve Begnoche’s mention of these weather elements (which some might call weather nuisances) in his column of last Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. They all bring us water, which is necessary to life.
I probably have annoyed a fair number of people when they innocently mention that they’re not best pleased with a rainy day or a cloudy day or a deluge of snow. Few people expect me to respond to such remarks with, “I like rainy days.” But it’s true. And where would we be without those days? Wouldn’t we be in a desert?
I have always liked rainy days. When I was a child, my mother would sometimes take us kids out to our detached garage on such days, slide the door up, shoo us inside and then bring the door back down to about 12 inches off the garage floor and driveway. Then we would all lie down on our stomachs and spend some time watching silvery raindrops pelting the driveway wildly just in front of our faces, the grass at the sides of the pavement and the street straight ahead. We could see the honeysuckle bushes and the more sober shrubbery.
It was magical, watching how the rain slid and sparkled down the honeysuckle bushes. Sometimes the rain would pour heavily down the fronds, which seemed so delicate and slender that you’d wonder if the bushes could withstand the pressure of the cascading water. And yet they were so very able to stand up to the challenge. I saw plenty of hard rains, and the honeysuckle branches were always able to spring back. Water gave them life and made them stronger than before.
This was a special wonder and blessing to me, because one of my secret hiding places outdoors was under a front yard honeysuckle bush, where I could sit cross-legged in the cool dirt, watch the world go by and snap off honeysuckle blossoms one by one. I would then carefully pull the stem through the bloom. When I’d done that, there would be a drop of nectar clinging to the end of the stem, which went straightaway into my mouth. What a treat!
Snowstorms are powerful forces to be dealt with. Snow days present challenges that rainy days often don’t, unless the rain is accompanied by high winds, which can knock down huge tree branches. A few years ago, I was at a meeting in town at our Center for the Arts when a summer storm blew through. During a lull, we collectively decided to call off the rest of the meeting after the deluge, but it was already too late. I drove the few miles out to our country home. I was within half a mile of the house when I approached a big dip in the road, a stretch extending 50 feet both ways which was already blocked off, due to several gigantic fallen branches blocking progress either direction. One of the men already working there approached my car, saying I’d have to find a different route.
Well, I performed my best driver’s education turn-around. As it turned out, some of the other roads I might have taken looked a little dubious, so I elected to stick to the main roads. This ended in an extra 15 miles of driving before I could circle round back to our happy abode, which I was very appreciative of that night.
We’re all familiar with what’s required when our area experiences a significant lake effect snow. We’re faced with shoveling snow, sweeping sidewalks or taking a snowblower or snowplow to the driveways, pathways and streets in order to get to our day’s activities. For me, it’s always a luxury to cozy up with a book and a blanket on such days. My favorite spots are near windows, where I can observe the beauties being created: the snowdrifts and their beautiful shapes, the tree branches heavily burdened with snow, the evergreen branches peeking out of their white coverlets and large, hulking snowflakes gliding softly through the air with such gentleness. This is always an opportunity to remind myself that gentleness creates such a powerful force in the world. Gentle words carry the same kind of power.
Clouds. They gather up water and carry it to other places, where it’s needed and a blessing. Clouds are a miracle in our world. No matter how tired I get of gray days, I try to remember that.