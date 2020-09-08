In Michigan, it’s easier to go out for a beer — and as of last week, go to the gym — than attend a funeral.
Doesn’t seem quite right, does it?
The state funeral association is making more of a concerted push against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Safe Start” executive order, which continues to put the strictest limits on funerals in the Midwest — and in much of the country.
This is just one of many examples of various industries getting unfairly hit by Whitmer’s arbitrary orders, as she continues her unilateral rule over the state. Last week, she once again extended the state emergency through the beginning of October — an emergency she declared in early March in response to COVID-19.
It seems the business groups that make the biggest fuss are the ones that the governor eventually listens to, so the funeral association is trying to make some noise. Yet as of Friday, a Whitmer spokeswoman says the office has no further changes to announce regarding funerals.
In an Aug. 21 letter to Whitmer, Phil Douma, executive director of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association, wrote: “I once again wish to request that Michigan’s grieving families have the opportunity to more properly mourn their loss by expanding the limitation on funeral attendance to no more than 50 persons, or impose a percent-of-capacity limit similar to restaurants. No other regional state currently limits indoor funerals to less than 50 persons.”
Whitmer has continued lumping funerals in with social gatherings, not distinguishing between a birthday party or attending the final goodbye to a loved one.
There’s a big difference, and Douma and other funeral directors say this is extremely harmful for families and friends who haven’t had the opportunity to mourn as they wish under the state lockdown.
“It is not allowing these families to grieve their loss, and it will lead to more grief down the road,” says Douma.
As restaurants, hair salons, grocery stores, gyms and other businesses have gotten the OK to open their doors, albeit with parameters, those in the funeral industry would like some more lenient guidelines as well.
Most other businesses are allowed to open with a certain percentage of capacity — but that’s not the case with indoor funerals. The capacity limit on all indoor social gatherings remains at 10 people. Period.
While Whitmer has remained mum on lifting some of the funeral restrictions, she’s hinted at the opening of movie theaters. If that happens — along with all the other reopenings — the funeral association says it would be “incongruous and unfair” to keep such strict restrictions on funerals.
It’s these unfair orders, hampering Michigan’s economy, that have spurred several lawsuits and other challenges. The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case Wednesday related to Whitmer’s use of her emergency powers.
In addition, the Unlock Michigan initiative to overturn the state’s 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act is marching along, and has gathered more than 300,000 signatures, says Ron Armstrong, co-chair of the campaign. The petition wouldn’t touch a similar 1976 state law that more directly includes legislative input.
“We believe we have to reclaim our constitutional freedoms,” Armstrong says.
Licensed funeral directors would be able to handle larger gatherings, while adhering to virus-related safety guidelines, argues Kevin Desmond, president of A.J. Desmond & Sons, with three locations in Oakland County.
“This is a major area that needs attention,” he says. “It affects our community’s mental health.
“It impacts people directly. It’s not just like going out for a drink.”