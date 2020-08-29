Since the founding of the City of Ludington, many local residents and visitors to our community have enjoyed the many restaurants and bars that have operated here. That is the case today and certainly was so back in the 1890s when such establishments were generally called saloons.
Saloons of various types, from rough-and-tumble places near the docks and mills to “upscale” parlors on Ludington Avenue, dotted the city streets. During the last decade of the 19th century, more than 30 saloons operated in Ludington with the total number and locations changing frequently.
When James Ludington platted out the city that would bear his name he expressed his opposition to the consumption of alcohol in his new town. The May 26, 1868 edition of the Mason County Record contained a letter from Ludington in which he stated, “I will not allow a Liquor Saloon to live in the village that bears my name… All deeds given for lots have a condition that no liquors are to be sold on the premises…”
That policy was soon to be altered however by the common council of the City of Ludington in 1873. City Ordinance No. 1 states, “That it shall not be lawful for any person to keep or maintain, within the city limits of Ludington, any saloon… or other place of resort… where intoxicating liquors, beer or wine is sold… without obtaining a license from the common council… ”
The May 14, 1896 edition of the Ludington Record reported that during the preceding 12 years the number of saloons licensed to operate in Ludington had ranged from a low of 26 to a high of 36. It was clear that James Ludington’s vision for the city had been transformed by the licensing ordinance of the common council.
When men (saloons of the 1890s were frequented almost exclusively by men) left the docks and mills in the southern part of the city they would stop first at the saloons in the thriving Madison Street commercial district.
Jacob Jensen operated a successful saloon at 1325 S. Madison St. and the Andrew Hansen Saloon was just up the street at 1228 S. Madison St. The men could then walk north and stop at the Paul Bloch Saloon at 229 E. Second St., the site of the Fourth Ward Market today.
As the men walked west on Second Street, they would come to another bustling commercial district on South Washington Avenue. There they could stop at the Hans P. Miller Saloon at 925 S. Washington Ave., the site today of Love Wines. Their next stop would be the Timm Brothers Saloon at 823 S. Washington Ave. Continuing north again they could visit the Hans Oleson Saloon at 627 S. Washington Ave.
Their walk around Pere Marquette Lake would then take them west on Dowland Street eventually arriving at Armstrong’s Corner when they reached James Street. Here they would stop at Armstrong & Company Saloon at 627 S. James St. before heading north again to stop at the numerous saloons located on South James Street.
On South James Street they could go into the Axel Johnson Saloon at 617 S. James St., the Joseph Doucette Saloon at 524 S. James St., the Carl Schmidt Saloon at 505 S. James St. or the James Miller Saloon at 415 S. James St.
They would likely visit “Red” Johnson, the bartender and co-owner, of the Johnson Bros. Saloon and Hotel at 402 S. James St. That building is today the home of Jamesport Brewing Company. That current establishment’s private dining room, Red’s Room, is named for that early red-haired bartender.
Before reaching Ludington Avenue stops would be made at the W. H. Kilmer Saloon at 320 S. James St. (today the home of Timber’s Bar and Grill), the Gust Sonoroe Saloon at 227 S. James St, the Fred Burkhardt Saloon at 202 S. James St., the Henry Miller Saloon at 201 S. James St. or the Budweiser Café at 115 S. James St.
Upon reaching Ludington Avenue, they would turn west, assuming they were still able to walk or their horse knew the way to the next stop. Saloons on the avenue catered to the more well-to-do residents of the city and frequently served food. The Dietrich Seeba Café Brasserie (the word means a French restaurant associated with a brewery) was located at 131 W. Ludington Avenue and was well known for its cuisine. The Vogel and Reed Saloon at 207 W. Ludington Ave. was co-owned by Ludington’s premier brewer and beer distributor, Albert Vogel.
The final stop on the pub crawl might well have been at Neumann’s Saloon located at 130 W. Ludington Ave., today the home of Table 14 Restaurant. This establishment, first operated by Henry Neumann and later by his nephew and adopted son John D. Neumann, was frequented by local businessmen and professionals and featured a wide range of spirits, food and cigars in a friendly atmosphere. This was a significant improvement from some of the other saloons in Ludington that featured “sawdust, tobacco juice, beer and occasionally blood on the floor” and this was a good place to end their journey.
The many restaurants, bars and breweries that operate in Ludington today continue a tradition begun well over century ago and remain a source of enjoyment for their customers.