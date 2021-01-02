The basketball teams of Mason County face a multitude of challenges today: COVID protocols, uncertain and ever-changing practice and game schedules and limited attendance at their events. A century ago, the young men and women of our community faced different, but equally daunting, challenges as they began their competitive seasons.
Early Gymnasiums
Finding open basketball courts during the season today can be challenging, but a century ago gymnasiums had yet to be built in Mason County. For many decades, players utilized makeshift venues in various buildings.
One of the larger buildings in Ludington, Arbeiter (German) Hall on South James Street was host to the first local basketball game. The March 23, 1905, edition of the Ludington-Record Appeal contained a front page article with this headline: “BASKET BALL GAME.” The article states: “The first game of basket ball ever played in Ludington took place last Saturday night at Arbeiter Hall, the contest being between a team from Tubbs Manufacturing company of this city and the Twin Rifle of Manitowoc.” The local team won, 36-13.
The Kieswalter family had operated a grocery store at the southwest corner of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street until 1912. The Jan. 6, 1916 edition of the Ludington Chronicle reported a temporary use of the now vacant building, “The Boy Scouts have fixed up the Kieswalter building for the purpose of playing basketball there.”
Local high school athletes recognized the need for a gymnasium. The 1915 Ludington High School “Oriole” yearbook lamented, “Not possessing the necessary facilities for the upkeep of a varsity team, attention was turned to the inter-class games.” The 1920 Scottville High School “Taps” yearbook added, “The town lacks a gymnasium and where is a better location than on the school ground?”
James Golden Hall located on the northeast corner of Foster and Harrison Streets was dedicated in the early 1920s and became the home court of the St. Simon High School boys and girls basketball teams. That building still stands and is utilized by Greene Electric as a warehouse.
Ludington High School finally constructed a gymnasium in 1925. Oriole Hall was added to the north end of the high school and quickly became a center of activity in the community. That building is known today as Foster Elementary School.
While all basketball players a century ago had a difficult time finding a gymnasium in which to play their games, women athletes faced other obstacles. At that time, society did not understand that some women, like some men, could become outstanding athletes if given the opportunity to develop and display their skills. Female basketball players in Mason County and throughout the country faced some challenges unique to their gender.
Girls’ Basketball Attire
Early basketball uniforms for girls were designed to protect the “modesty of the female.” The archives of Mason County Historical Society contain several photographs of girls’ basketball teams from the first three decades of the 20th century. These photographs reveal an evolution of societal views and recognition that proper attire is necessary for athletic success.
The 1908 Scottville High School team is shown wearing bloomers and standard leather shoes. The 1920 Ludington High School team is attired with somewhat shorter bloomers, but with large neckties which must have very annoying as they ran on the court. The 1932 St. Simon High School team wears shorter bloomers, footwear of a somewhat more athletic style and is sans neckties.
Girls’ Basketball Rules
The rules changed almost on a yearly basis, but included at times restrictions on the number of dribbles, limitations on how many steps could be taken while dribbling, no coaching from the sidelines, team size of from six to nine players, players restricted to one end of the court and limitations on guarding among many other rules designed specifically for the girls’ game.
Even with these structural challenges, the girls’ games were of great interest to local fans. This account was printed in the Dec. 21, 1920 edition of the Ludington Daily News:
“Custer high school girls took victory right out of the hands of St. Simon’s lassies to win the preliminary contest, 28 to 22, at James Golden Hall Friday night. St. Simon’s led from the outset and almost to the half-way mark of the final quarter.
“The visiting team launched the kind of rally that sweeps everything before it. The visitors dropped baskets with dazzling rapidity in the few minutes remaining before the last whistle and in an incredibly short time the Shamrock lead was wiped away and the locals were far behind.
“Hanna and Laisconis featured at forward for Custer; Juodaitis at center.
“Hronek, Gallagher and Pomeroy starred for St. Simon’s.”
Hopefully the current basketball players in in our community will be able to begin their season soon and add to the long history of basketball in Mason County.