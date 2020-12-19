A search of the word “Christmas” in the archival database of Mason County Historical Society generates a report with 365 items including, among many other things: photos, historic ornaments, candles, century old Christmas cards, music books, numerous scrapbooks and many articles and stories about Christmas over the years in Mason County. The authors of those commentaries include many noted local writers and historians.
One of the founders of Mason County Historical Society, Rose Hawley, frequently wrote articles for the Ludington Daily News about local history. She also contributed several articles to the Mason Memories publication issued periodically by the society. The Fall 1981 edition of this publication contained an article titled, “Christmas First Celebrated Here in 1869.” She wrote the following description of that early Christmas:
“The first community Christmas celebrated in Ludington was in 1869, four years before the city was incorporated and while the village was still commonly known as Pere Marquette. …There were 70 completed homes in the village for those few people living here at the time….There were not many business places and not much was stocked in the line of Christmas goods.
“But, Christmas was celebrated, and even if there was not much money to spend or a large selection of gifts…A Christmas program had been prepared by all the children of the village and, at its conclusion, Santa Claus came through the trees to distribute the gifts that had been prepared by his helpers. In fact, the whole celebration was so enjoyed it was repeated by popular request the next evening.”
Paul Peterson, recently deceased local historian, added to the account of early Christmas celebrations in Mason County in the Dec. 30, 2017, edition of the Ludington Daily News:
“Christmas, of course, had been celebrated in homes practically since the first settlers. As the village grew, its residents embellished the day with fresh-cut pine trees decorated with strings of paper chains, popcorn and trinkets used as ornaments.”
Noted local historian James Cabot has written several articles about Christmas in Mason County. In 2003, he quoted from an article in the Ludington Daily Sun published on Christmas Day a century earlier; some things about Christmas celebrations never seem to change:
“The Christmas exercises at the various churches Thursday evening were well carried out. There were some especially pleasing numbers at each service. Some of the mistakes made by the little tots won the most applause.”
Dorothy Trebilcock in her Port Side column published in the Dec. 22, 1966 edition of the Ludington Daily News relates the story of Christmas in the now vanished village of Finn Town. That small fishing village consisting of “about 40 homes and a Community Hall” was located on northern tip of what we today refer to as Buttersville Peninsula on the site of what today is Crosswinds Condominiums.
Trebilcock’s article is based on an extensive conversation with Frank Johnson who was a member of one of the many families of Finnish decent who once populated Finn Town. This was how he remembered this special holiday:
“At Christmas, the Community Hall was a wonder to behold. Greens were used to decorate and there was a Christmas tree lighted with candles. On Christmas Eve, two men from the Swedish Mission Church in Ludington took charge of a program which was the highlight of the year’s Sunday School activities. What an evening it was!”
At Christmas in 1955, an article by Lenore Williams was published in the Ludington Daily News titled, “Christmas Celebration in early Mason County.” That article was based on the vivid childhood memories of Harriet McKee, an early resident of Summit Township. Harriet, then Mrs. Charles Dahn, recalled Christmas on the family farm in the 1870s with this joyful description:
“The snow was always deep at Christmas time; it came early and stayed late. We didn’t have a Christmas tree but Mother hung evergreen boughs over the doorways and pictures….None of us ever saw Santa. He came and went away again, always leaving some candy and nuts, an apple and a little toy in the stockings we hung….
“Our Christmas dinner was always something special though it was likely all grown on the farm. We would have chicken and vegetables from our garden and Mother always made a Christmas pudding or a pie.”
Christmas continues to be celebrated throughout Mason County as it has been for many decades, in the cities of Scottville and Ludington, the villages of Custer, Free Soil and Fountain, and in rural areas. The celebrations have changed but the desire to share this season with family and friends remains. Someday some future chronicler will undoubtedly write a story about Christmas 2020 and how the people of Mason County celebrated.