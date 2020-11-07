In the first decades of the 20th century automobiles, a dramatic development in the long history of transportation, were transforming the United States. That transformation was also happening here in Mason County. The July 1, 1908 edition of the Ludington Chronicle documented this major change with a front page article headlined “Mason County Becoming a Popular Speedway for Automobiles.”
That article also indicated there were “Twenty-Nine Autos in Mason County” and included a chart listing each of those automobiles, the owners and the horsepower the vehicle developed. The author noted that the total cost of all these automobiles was $50,000. All quotations in this article are from that Ludington Chronicle edition.
The first automobile in Mason County was owned by H. P. (Hans Peter) Fath (1867-1931), a local bicycle dealer who would add automobiles to the array of items sold from his shop at 120 W. Ludington Ave.. In fact by 1908 Fath had already sold his first automobile, a 7-horsepower Olds Runabout to Merle Rinehart of Summit Township before acquiring a 29-horsepower REO Roadster to replace it.
Fath’s experience with this first automobile had at first been challenging. “The machine’s frantic efforts to mount the steps of The Stearns (hotel) and gain access to Henry Miller’s Saloon on James Street are still food for jokes on good-natured Hans.” Eventually Fath mastered “the mysteries of her intricate and composite nature” and named the machine “Maude.”
Most automobiles in Mason County were owned by prominent and wealthy men, none more prominent and wealthier that lumbermen Justus Smith Stearns (1845-1933) and Antoine Ephraim Cartier (1836-1910). As befit men of their stature, they both had large powerful machines; Stearns owned a 60-horsepower limousine top Locomobile and Cartier a 40-horsepower Cadillac Touring Car.
Warren Antoine Cartier (1866-1934), son of lumberman Antoine Cartier and a major figure in the local lumber industry in his own right, traveled in a chauffeur driven 50-horsepower Stevens Duryea Touring Car. This automobile was larger and more impressive than that owned by his father, Antoine Cartier, as was the case with Warren Cartier’s home (known today as The Cartier Mansion) which still overlooks the smaller house of his father directly to the east.
Marshall Francis Butters (1857-1931), another second generation lumberman (he was the son of Horace Ulysses Butters) operated one of the three steam-powered automobiles in the county – an 18-horsepower White Steamer Touring Car. A decade later, another member of the second generation of the prominent lumbering families, Catherine Dempsey Cartier (1862-1949), would drive a Detroit Electric automobile along East Ludington Avenue in front of both her home and that of Marshall Butters. That forerunner to today’s electric automobiles is exhibited at Historic White Pine Village.
A few other prominent Ludington residents also owned automobiles. Merchant/banker George N. Stray (1849-1926) and attorney Addison Atline Keiser (1871-1959) drove a 20-horsepower REO Touring Car and a 20-horsepower Buick Touring Car, respectively. These automobiles may not have been as impressive as the chauffeur-driven vehicles in which Cartier and Stearns travelled, but they were still indicative of the local stature of Stray and Keiser.
Prominent Mason County men from the out county areas were also buying automobiles. Merchant J. N. (John) Mack (1851-1941) of Scottville owned a 22-horsepower Silent Northern Touring Car described as “of the light touring type, very handsome machine.”
Another Scottville resident, agricultural implement dealer T. D. (Thomas Dale) Smith (1867-1929), owned “a decided novelty in the automobile line. It is an International Harvester in the buggy style of machine” with wheels and body style essentially “those of the standard type of horse buggy.”
The Ludington Chronicle article made special mention of the advantages offered to rural physicians by the automobile noting that they offered “a means of covering more ground in less time than horse buggy.” The first Mason County physician to own an automobile was Dr. Orrin Sylvester Dean (1843-1927) of Free Soil who was also a druggist in that village. He drove a 5½-horsepower Overland Runabout, the least powerful automobile in the county, for his rounds.
Dr. W. C. (Webster Clark) Martin (1868-1925) of Scottville also owned an automobile (a 15-horsepower Ford Runabout) and Ludington doctors Gray and Taylor were “also contemplating the purchase of cars.”
The article closes with this assessment, “With 29 automobiles in Mason County, a remarkable fact exists, that there have been no serious accidents. Of the very few that have occurred quick work and level headedness have averted any serious calamity so that nothing more alarming than a good scare has resulted.”