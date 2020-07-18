Americans, including those residing here in Mason County, have always enjoyed drinking coffee and tea. Well over a century ago many thriving businesses operated locally to provide these beverages to local consumers.
Company Stores
Some of the earliest of these merchants were the “company stores” established by lumbering companies to provide a wide range of supplies to the workers they employed. The first of these stores was built by the James Ludington (1827-1891) and subsequently operated by the Pere Marquette Lumber Company. This store was located on what is today the southwest corner of Ludington and Gaylord Avenues.
Another of these early stores was the Bridge Store, later replaced by the Double Brick Store, located near the southern end of the Washington Avenue Bridge on the hill east of what are today Pere Pointe Village condominiums. The mills and stores in that area were controlled by Eber Brock Ward (1811-1875), one of the wealthiest men in the Midwest.
After Ward’s death (and a highly contentious “trial of the century”) his second wife, Catherine Lyon Ward (1841-1915), inherited his property in Mason County. The new owner, 30 years younger than her late husband and never a resident here, put her brother, Thomas R. Lyon, in charge of running the mills and the company store in Ludington. Just to make sure that everyone understood the true ownership of the store that was now selling tea and coffee locally, Mr. Lyon always operated as T. R. Lyon, Agent – an agent for his sister.
The Double Brick Store would later be owned by another relative of Catherine Lyon Ward, her brother-in-law Justus S. Stearns (1845-1933) who in addition to selling tea would become one of the most prominent businessmen in the history of Mason County.
Tea shops
As the City of Ludington grew several other merchants opened businesses selling tea. In 1900 the Ceylon Tea Store was operating at 319 S. James St. By 1904 five merchants were described as tea shops including C. Alstrom operating at 502 Dowland St., C. H. Brandt at 125-127 E. Ludington Ave., J. Gavan at 321 S. James St., D. Gibbs, Jr. at 116 W. Ludington Ave. and T. J. Moran on Dowland St.
By 1910 The Royal Tea Co. was open at 525 S. James St. and The Union Tea Co. was selling at 204 N. Lavinia St. In 1915 The Hankow Tea Co. was located at 203 S. James St. along with the Union Tea Co. now located at 706 N. Harrison St. and Jensen’s Tea Store operated by Carl Johan Kjarulff (1871-1965) at 217 S. James St.
Kjarulff also operated a tea delivery service during much of the 1910s and 1920s. He was born in Denmark and arrived in the United States around1894 eventually settling in Ludington. By 1929 Kjarulff was operating this delivery business out of his home at 206 N. Park St.
Grocery stores
Eventually the heyday of the tea shops subsided and stores carrying a wider array of goods took their place. There were 27 grocery stores selling tea and coffee along with many other items in Mason County in 1900; 24 scattered throughout Ludington and three in Scottville, all on S. Main St. The 1922 Mason County Directory lists 46 grocery stores including 35 in Ludington, four each in Scottville & Fountain and three in Free Soil; each offering those own “specials” on tea and coffee.
In 1929, 39 grocery stores sold coffee and tea in Ludington and 6 did so in Scottville. The most northerly Ludington store was operated by George F. Boerner at 802 N. Rowe St., while Mrs. Mary Soldusky operated a store at the other end of town at 1323 S. Madison St. The Scottville stores were still all located on Main St. Two of the Ludington stores and one in Scottville were operated by the Great A & P Tea Co.
In 1935, in the midst of what would be called The Great Depression, 34 grocery stores continued to operate within the Ludington City limits. Those six Main Street stores still operated in Scottville along with three in Free Soil, two each in Walhalla and Fountain and one in Custer.
The coffee shops and tea shops now operating in Mason County carry on a tradition begun over a century ago.