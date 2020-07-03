This is the third and final installment in a series about individuals who chronicled life in Mason County during the late 1800s. Luman Webster Goodenough (1873-1947) was born in Ludington, and after graduating from the University of Michigan law school, lived here until moving to Detroit to begin his career. After his retirement he wrote “Lumber, Lath and Shingles” — his remembrances of his time in Ludington — as a gift to his children. All quotations in this article are from that book.
Luman Goodenough left a first-hand account of his boyhood in Mason County; an account written with clarity and accuracy acquired from a long career as an attorney:
Homes
“We lived in a sawmill town, and in the earlier years I think there was not even one brick building in the village. All the houses were of wood and were set upon large cedar posts embedded in the ground. The cellars of such houses as had them, were mere excavations planked from bottom to top to keep the sand from caving in.
“No chimney opening in those stove-heated houses was ever constructed conveniently to the spot where the stove was placed. Father usually mounted a chair and proceeded to disconnect the pipe from the chimney hole. Often at the moment of accomplishment, the pipe would lose its suspension, the chair its stability, Father his balance, and down would come pipe and chair and Father in a heap, covered with escaping soot. On these occasions Mother was present to hurry us children from the room, while Father unfettered the seldom used vocabulary he had acquired under the tutelage of the schooner captains.”
The residents
“Many of the residents were unmarried men, employed in the saw mills, the lumber camps, on the river drives, and the docks. The early population was as heterogeneous as could be found almost anywhere. They had flocked from New York State, southern Michigan, Ohio and from the State of Maine, seeking a new business frontier in the lumber industry. There were the mill owners, the proprietors of timber lands, storekeepers, harness makers, and blacksmiths.”
Even as a young boy Luman was very observant and aware of the commercial activities taking place around him:
The industries
“In the course of a few years along that little lake were built sawmills and shingle mills, woodenware factories, and planing mills. There were shipyards where vessels and scows and tugboats and smaller craft were constructed and repaired. There were docks where lumber and shingles were piled awaiting seasoning and shipment, others where tanbark with pungent odors and cedar posts and poles and railroad ties awaited schooners to carry them to their markets. There were docks where incoming and outgoing package freight was received or shipped, and where passenger steamers that plied the Great Lakes were moored. The whole water front was teeming with industry. There was bedlam of buzzing saws ripping through pine logs, the deafening fall of boards, and the noise of lumber being piled upon the piers.”
Luman, as most young boys, was very inquisitive and obviously observant of his surroundings. He vividly recounts his memories of the many saloons in Ludington (which he did not inhabit) and the wondrous new entertainment at the opera house on James Street (in which he did partake):
The saloons
“Barrooms in our town were called saloons, though, with the exception of the ‘Palace of Pleasure’ located across the street from the opera house, they were neither spacious apartments for reception of company nor in any sense for works of art. They were open for public entertainment between the restricted hours fixed by law, and at other hours that lax enforcement frequently made profitable.
“Double-acting interior slat doors screened the barrooms from the street, while curtains, raised and lowered from the bottom to admit light from above and shut out the gaze of passers-by, shaded the openings. In some of the windows caged squirrels, incessantly treading wire cylinders, were displayed, while in the more elite saloons palms and geraniums flourished like green bay trees.”
The invention
“Inside we took chairs well down in front. On the stage was a pine table, upon that a box-like object mysteriously covered with a cloth. Presently a man appeared and explained that another man he called Mr. Edison, and of whom I had never heard, had recently invented a machine for the reproduction of the human voice. He uncovered the box and spoke in clear measured tones into a funnel connected with the mechanism of the box, at the same time slowly turning a crank attached to a cylinder: When the sentence had been finished the funnel was pointed toward the audience. Standing erect he turned the crank and the machine reproduced in faulty tone his voice and the words he had uttered.”
As we today approach our Independence Day celebrations, greatly modified by the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is interesting to read of the holiday activities of the 1880s as remembered by Luman Goodenough:
The Fourth of July
“On fete days, particularly the Fourth of July, improvised bowers were prepared for the entertainment of the men who worked in the mills, the woods, on the river, the sailors from the schooners and such others of our townsmen who cared to attend. Temporary dancing floors of pine boards were constructed, to the outer boundaries of which uprights were nailed (‘two-by-fours’ in lumber language) and over which rafters were placed for supporting fresh boughs brought in from the woods for the occasion. Small spruce, cedar or hemlock trees were cut and placed along the sidewalks next to the stands facing the street to secure a partial privacy. On the day of the celebration an organ elevated to the rostrum and a fiddler or two seated by the organist furnished the dance music.”
The works of Luman Goodenough are an important part of the archives of Mason County Historical Society; archives used by many to tell the fascinating stories of our community.