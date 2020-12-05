Many street corners throughout Mason County have undergone major transitions over the decades since those streets were first named and built; none more so than that previously occupied by the Kieswalter building in Ludington.
The Village of Pere Marquette, later to become the City of Ludington, was originally centered near what is today Rotary Park. From this location Main Street (today Gaylord Avenue) ran south to Pere Marquette Lake and north for a few blocks until it was described as “disappearing into the forest.” Another street of note was the euphemistically named “Sawdust Avenue” which wandered southeasterly along the edge of Pere Marquette Lake.
James Ludington (1827-1891), with the significant assistance of his local superintendent Luther Foster (1827-1876), platted this new city using a grid basis naming many of these new streets after his family and business associates. Their optimistic, and considered by many unrealistic, plan called for the intersection of a new east-west main street, Ludington Avenue, with the north-south Harrison Street several blocks east of the original center of the Village of Pere Marquette.
Harrison Street was named in honor of James Ludington’s cousin Harrison Ludington (1812-1891), who had held both the positions of mayor of Milwaukee and later governor of Wisconsin. What would become known as the Kieswalter building was located at the southwest corner of this intersection.
The Kieswalter Years
William Kieswalter (1834-1910) was born in Germany and came to the United States in 1862. In 1867 he built a frame building to house his new grocery store. There was much skepticism about the location of this new store; many thought it would fail because “it was built so far out in the woods.” The corner of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street was yet to become the busy intersection we know today.
This frame building was destroyed in the major fire that struck the Ludington business district in 1881. It was reported that the Kieswalter store, residence, barn and merchandise destroyed had a value of $6,200 with insurance covering only $2,500 of this loss. Kieswalter, like other merchants in Ludington, immediately made plans to rebuild his store.
The June 23, 1881 edition of the Ludington Record reported, “W.A. Kieswalter is making the necessary evacuations, and has the material on the grounds, and will at once put up a fire-proof building, 24x90 feet, two stories in height. This will be one of the finest stores on the avenue.” The building would house Kiewswalter’s grocery store on the first floor and his family residence on the second floor.
The Kieswalter family would continue to operate either a grocery store or a feed store at this location until 1912. The Jan. 6, 1916 edition of the Ludington Chronicle reported a temporary use of the now vacant building, “The Boy Scouts have fixed up the Kieswalter building for the purpose of playing basketball there.” Eventually a wide-ranging series of merchants would operate out of the building.
The Merchants
After other grocers had operated in the Kieswalter building, in 1931 Morris Lyon announced that he would operate the Farmer’s Exchange Store there. At Christmas in 1948 the city announced that a wire would be strung from the Elks temple (Sandcastles Children’s Museum today) across Ludington Ave. to the Kieswalter building where “the electrically lighted words Merry Christmas will be strung.”
By the 1960s the Kieswalter corner housed Dawn’s Fashions, Hiller’s Shoe Store, the Western Union office, the office of optometrist Dr. Waldo Hanson and several other small businesses. The buildings were beginning to show their age and in 1964 all these were buildings were torn down to make way for the next step in the transition of this busy Ludington corner.
The Banks
In 1965 National Bank of Ludington moved a few doors east from what is now the City Center building to a new building built on the Kieswalter corner. This move was a major event in the economic life of Ludington. Ludington Daily News columnist Ken Case mused, “And just how would you move a bank. I mean, you can hardly call a moving company and say, ‘I’ve got nine hundred and eighty thousand, four hundred and sixty three dollars and four cents I want moved down the street,’ can you? …Likewise you couldn’t load the stuff in a wheelbarrow and trundle it down the alley.”
A bank would operate at this corner for more than four decades operating under the names, National Bank of Ludington, First National Bank of Ludington, First of America, National City Bank and PNC Bank.
Community Organizations
In 2015 The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame purchased the now empty bank building. In 2019 an agreement was executed with Mason County Historical Society to sell the building to MCHS and to greatly expand and enhance the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit located at Historic White Pine Village.
Beginning in 2021 The Mason County Research Center housing an extensive collection of historic archives and artifacts will be located in the renovated former bank building on the Kieswalter corner continuing the prominence of this downtown location begun more than 150 years ago.
Inquiries regarding The Mason County Research Center and how to support this effort to preserve our heritage should be directed to: MCHS Executive Director Rebecca Berringer at rebecca@mchshistory.org or 231-843-4808.