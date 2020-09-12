While the 2020 Ludington High School football season will likely be remembered for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a century ago the LHS team had one of its most victorious seasons. The archives of Mason County Historical Society, including an extensive collection of school yearbooks and local newspapers, provide numerous details of that 1920 successful season.
The Field
In the early decades of the 20th century, baseball was by far the most popular spectator sport. Ludington was home to a professional baseball team, the Ludington Mariners, who played their home games at Culver Park, located at the current site of the Ludington Municipal Marina. In 1920 the local high school football team played their home games on this same field. (The first LHS football game played at Oriole Field was in 1935.)
Culver Park, built in 1912 and named in honor of local businessman and benefactor Wilmer T. Culver (1863-1940), was primarily a baseball stadium. Local football games could not be held there until the Ludington Mariners finished their baseball season. The home opener of the 1920 LHS football season was not held until Oct. 1 to accommodate the completion of the Mariners’ 63-win, 63-loss season.
The Reporter
Nearly all of the Ludington Daily News articles reporting on the 1920 LHS football season carry the byline C. Russell Holmes. Calvin Russell Holmes (1903-1978) was a senior at Ludington High School that year and also the editor-in-chief of the Oriole Yearbook. While not an athlete himself, he made up for that with unbounded enthusiasm for his fellow classmates and their gridiron exploits.
The yearbook descriptions of players and games that follow are likely his work also or at minimum have been influenced by his role as editor.
The Team
The 1921 Oriole yearbook opens with this description of the football team of the previous fall, “A good squad of candidates answered the call for men for the football team. Of the squad only four were vets, but the remainder, although unexperienced, were very promising. The coach soon had his first squad down to 14 men, using the second squad nearly every night to scrimmage the first team.”
Listed as members of the first team:
Mr. Joseph Forsburg, coach, “has developed some very good teams both football and basketball;”
Joseph (Zeb) Bernhardt, right half-back, “was a scrappy player;”
Ellis Butler, center, “is the best lineman on the team;”
Donald Vorce, right end, “was the highest individual point maker;”
Mitchell Read, left end, “was the fastest man on the squad;”
Richard Larson, left half-back, “When Rickey’s 175 pounds hit the line it was sure to open up;”
Harry Haller, full-back, “his punting did much to advance the locals’ ball;”
Herbert Johnson, left tackle, “was always sure to stop his man;”
Russell Hall, right tackle, “a great man in getting through and breaking up the opponents’ play;”
Otto Starke, left guard, “was nervy and speedy;”
David Buck, right guard, “was a steady and dependable player;”
Hugh McDonald, end, “won his first ‘L’ this year;”
Charles Jensen, manager and right guard, “could be depended upon to fill any position;”
Wilson Buck, tackle and guard, “could hold down either position in good shape;”
George Ebner, end and quarterback, “was a fast, shifty player;”
The Season
The 1920 Ludington Oriole football team played their first game, a contest that today would likely be considered a scrimmage, against a team of LHS alumni on Wednesday, Sept. 22. That game would end in a scoreless tie.
Sept. 24 – Two days later, the team traveled to Reed City and officially opened what would be a highly successful season. The headline of the Ludington Daily News article about that game, written by C. Russell Holmes, declared, “Ludington’s Eleven Defeat Reed City, Local Team, Working Smoothly, Holds Opponents Scoreless; Makes 48 Points.”
Oct. 1 – The LHS home opener was played against Hart at Culver Park although the final score of the game is unclear. The Oriole yearbook records the score as Ludington 20, Hart 6 while the newspaper indicates the score was Ludington 19, Hart 6. The newspaper headline was, “Richard Larson Makes 30-Yard Run For The First Touch Down at Culver Park”
Oct. 9 – The Ludington team next traveled to Manistee to meet its traditional rival. Ludington prevailed by a score of 37 to 6. The yearbook reported, “The game lasted for two hours because of the usual arguments of the teams when Ludington and Manistee meet…”
Oct. 16 – Ludington won its fourth game of the season by defeating Shelby, 23-3, at Shelby.
Oct. 23 – LHS gained its fifth victory by overwhelming Big Rapids by a score of 49 to 0 in a game played on Saturday afternoon at Culver Park.
Oct. 29 – The Ludington team traveled by train to Cadillac to meet a very strong opponent. The Ludington Daily News reported in yet another article written by C. Russell Holmes, “At the beginning of the game Ludington played with accustomed dash and speed…but Ludington’s joy was short-lived…” Ludington suffered a humbling defeat by a score of 32 to 7.
Nov. 6 – Ludington played its second game of the season against Hart, this time in Hart. LHS again prevailed with a score of 48 to 0.
Nov. 11 – The final game of the season was played on a snowy Armistice Day at Culver Park with Ludington meeting archrival Manistee for the second time. Reporter Holmes wrote, “In spite of the cold and snow, the sidelines were crowded with spectators who were not willing to miss such an important contest because of a little cold weather.” Ludington prevailed with a score of 6 to 0.
Ludington had completed a seven-win football season and in sportswriter Holmes words “The outlook now is toward the basketball season and with a little help from Ludington citizens and a place to play the game a champion basketball team may develop.”