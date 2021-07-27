Walking along an access road to the Dollarville Dam outside of Newberry in the Upper Peninsula, I could see two boys preparing to fish from the dam on the upper Tahquamenon River.
Purported to be good muskie fishing waters, I was briefly scouting the site on a trip to Newberry on other business. With an appointment looming in 30 minutes, there was only time to check out the two boat launches nearest town — one above and one below the dam.
In honor of my dad who at potential fishing sites at U.P. stops would take a few casts from shore to see if he could raise a strike, I had put my largest Johnson’s Silver Minnow on a rod that had line that could handle a decent fish — or snag — for a few exploratory casts.
The site has a floating fishing pier on the flooding side. There, one kid had left a bike. Another bike was atop the small road across the dam where the boys were talking and putting tackle on. On the older boy’s first cast into the fast water below the dam, it was apparent he immediately snagged an underwater obstruction.
He snapped the line trying to free it. I felt that pang of disappointment any angler gets at such times. The boy went back to his tackle box and started over.
After a few more casts on the fishing pier, Brenda and I walked to the dam and struck up a conversation.
Any luck?
“No, but a friend just caught a 38-inch muskie.”
Do you fish here often?
“Every day,” the younger boy, who looked no more than 10, said.
What do you catch here?
“Muskie, northern pike, perch and over there,” pointing to the fishing pier, “bluegill.”
These days unknown adults striking up a conversation with kids scares some people.
I quickly realized, though our ages differed by a half-century, the boys recognized I was an angler like them. They also clearly understood I was a visitor to their home turf so they were the experts there and I was the novice. I recognized it, too. It generally pays to listen to locals when fishing a new area — whether they’re your senior in age, or local experience.
Watching the boys tie on hooks — they were trying to catch small perch to use as bait for northerns or muskies — I saw my brothers and me decades ago on another smaller flooding the next county over. Fishing in a canoe with our dad, we’d try for small perch to bait a large treble hook beneath a large bobber that dad would position behind the canoe. Once we had a couple small perch, my brothers and I generally would resume casting artificial baits — often Johnson’s Silver Minnows which were “weedless” and snagged less frequently than other lures. We’d get more action than dad; he’d catch bigger fish with the patience required of the small perch and bobber method.
As we talked, the boys told of a larger muskie — 56 inches they said — caught the day before by someone else.
Brenda quipped I was after the monster muskie, to which I jokingly added, 6 feet long.
The young boy shot back without any hesitation: “In your dreams.”
I had to laugh. Fishing can be a dream-inducing activity. As a kid their age growing up in the suburbs, I dreamt often of catching a monster northern pike on a trip to the U.P. I could play and replay the envisioned scene in my head, embellishing it each mental viewing. Truth be told, most anglers probably still harbor a dream of some fish they’d like to catch or of the ultimate day of fishing, the Holy Grail of their favorite angling they’d wish to experience.
Some talented, hard-fishing and lucky ones live their angling dreams. Others of us dream more.
Though at the opposite end of the age spectrum of the two U.P. lads, I share with them that dream of the big fish. Their summer involves hopping on bikes and riding to this U.P. flooding and fishing from shore on most days. They talked as they fished and they fished hard. You see boys doing the same along Ludington Municipal Marina and many inland lakes here.
Wishing the young anglers good luck, we walked back along the wildflower-lined road to the parking area.
I hadn’t gotten a strike. I will return with a boat or kayak to explore and fish the flooding.
But I had caught something: a smile, a brief trip down memory lane to when I was a boy riding a bike to fish in the Rouge River (then home to carp primarily), and a realization that a shared interest made for easy conversation across what easily could have been a generation gap.
Maybe our leaders need to fish together more often.