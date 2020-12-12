While discussing the life of Paul S. Peterson with Bill Anderson last Sunday, something struck a chord.
Anderson described how the newspaper is not only the first words of how history is written in our country — and has been for decades — but Peterson’s love of history shined through for nearly as long.
Anderson talked about how Peterson plus James Cabot, Dave Petersen, James Jensen, Sandi Lewis-Malburg and Ron Lessard, with a little dabbling myself, kept the history of our area alive, front and center, with our weekend editions over the years.
Our history column by our variety of authors over generations shows so much and tells so much. From time to time, we get turn that light right back on ourselves.
It took a bit of an accident — nothing serious — to stumble across some old files and photos that were left in our current staff’s trust by our predecessors. It’s our turn to treasure them. We were able to scan in some shots primarily from when the newspaper celebrated National Newspaper Week in October 1963.
Father Wayne Wheeler, during Paul’s funeral on Thursday, again remarked how much Paul loved history and he loved research. That was his hobby. In light of celebrating Paul this week, it seemed fitting that we, once again, shine a light back on ourselves and the history we’ve shared.
We take another look at our dear friend and mentor Paul S. Peterson, found a nice shot of another Ludington legend in Russ Miller and a few more photos to share of the Daily News more than 50 years ago.