Back in our October column we spoke about a couple of the families of the “Island.” Well, the families of the island, as we said, moved to the island because the mills took the area south of the bridge. Being fishermen, they moved across Pere Marquette Lake to the east side of the Island and set up their small fishing “town.” Today’s article is about the fishermen of the Island.
The 1880 census lists the island as those who live “South of the Ferry,” so they had already moved by that date. Listed were fishermen: William Osborn; Ezra Dibble; Thomas Corris; Johanis Brown; Yuk Borg and brother, Matt Cerre; Charles Molerg; Andrew Newburg; Leander Hegland; Peter Pasch,; Fred Mirth; Frank Story; John Haklax; Andrew Newmiller; Matt Hecola; John – Jonathan and James Homerell. Also listed were Charles Wilson as well as Tailor and Andrew Borg, a boat carpenter. There was no 1890 census available.
The 1900 U.S. Census list the area as “The Island” and has 19 heads of households, most of which had families. They were the Thomas McIntosh family with August Arndt, boarder; the John Johnson Family; the Mat Alquist Family; the Emil Bishop Family with boarders Andrew Strong and John Gustafson and servant and Ida Marten; the Andrew Gustafson family; the Andrew Finholm family; the John Widgren family; the Andrew Borg/Berg family; the John Liliberg family with boarder Theodore Olmquist; John and Tillie Johnson; Charlie and Sophia LeGendre; Leonard and Mary Johnson; the Charles Wilson family; John and Ida Johnson boarders with Charlie and Otto Torst and John Siro ; the Max Jacobson family; the Nels Bengsten family, John and Annette Johnson; the Herman Masten family; the Alexander Holmstrom family; and, the Mat Anderson family with boarder John Gustafson.
After the homes were moved from the island to the city, the fish shanties, ice houses and docks remained. Homes that were left behind were used as ice houses. The fishermen continued to operate their boats from that location. The early boats at the Island were open top Mackinaws that had an open top and usually two sails. The first fishing boat (actually a tug) to have an engine was the “Teaser,” which was built in Ludington by John Johnson for John Gustafson. After the engine came about, the Mackinaw sail boats began to disappear.
A drawing made by a cousin of Dr. Margaret Gustafson shows the locations of the remaining fishing shanties, their boats and the names of the fishermen-owners. The shanties and docks were located along the shore of Pere Marquette Lake on the island’s east side.
The boats from the north to south were:
The “Sea Wolf” owned by Axel Holmstrom and Arthur Jacobson;
The “Ray” owned by William and Ray DeYoung;
The “Deckhand” and the “Joanne” owned by Fred and Hugo Lindquist. Behind their fishing shanty was an ice house and the largest sand hill on the island called “Cole Hill;”
The “Ruth,” the “Holdur” and the “Geaseas” owned by Oscar and Earnest Holmstrom. (It is unclear if all were present at the same time or if on followed the other.);
The “Ida” owned by Charles Johnson and Emil Bishop;
The “Harold B” owned by A. Borg, Harold and William Anderson. Just to the south of the Borg-Anderson Shanty was the Finlander Hall;
The “Jennie” owned by Matt Anderson and Leander Johnson;
The “Intruder” and the “Isabella” owned by Frank Johnson;
The “Elizabeth” owned by John and Fred Johnson and Stuart Hobart;
The “Irene R” owned by Matt and Alex Lindquist and Mat Rudstrom;
The “Teaser” owned by John Gustafson. Axel Holmstrom was his partner and at times Charles Johnson. Alongside of the Teaser was Charles Peterson’s Smoke Fish business;
The “Black Hawk” owner, unknown;
The “Donna Marie” owned by A. and Fred LaFromway and Ed Belland at Seaton’s Point;
On the other side of Seaton’s point was Taylorsville and the Pere Marquette burial location. A plank road ran down the center of the island.