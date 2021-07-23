Last month, we covered a basic overview of the landing near Summit Township Park and the Labelle end of the history of which I am most familiar with. I have made several trips to Bortell’s for info and deliver documents I have gathered. Not to forget that I love their fish.
So, let’s get going. In 1899, the property where Labelle’s Landing stood was sold to Uriah Bortell and his wife, Melissa. Uriah Bortell and Melissa Jennings were born in Ohio and married in 1874. According to the census records, the couple, with their adult children, moved to Summit Township, near the landing after the 1880 census. (The 1890 census is unavailable)
Although census records say that Uriah and Charles were farmers, and Justin a commercial fisherman, family photos show all of the family was involved in commercial fishing, and selling fresh and cooked fish. Photos show Uriah with one of his sons in front of a large number of displayed fish.
One photo shows Justin cooking some of their catch at the landing, which was included last month’s article. Another shows a very young Floyd, son of Charles, standing beside a huge Great Lakes fish which was larger than Floyd.
When older, Floyd would help his uncle Dut in the business. Floyd’s son David would continue on the family tradition and hand it down to his son, Chris.
You can see these photos and more, which are proudly displayed on the posts in front of the business and inside.
The family history that was handed down tells that Charles and Justin (Dut) Bortell began running a fishing boat out of the landing with their father, Uriah. In a June 26, 1998, Ludington Daily News article written by Paul S. Peterson, “100 Years and Bortell’s Fisheries still going strong,” Chris Bortell, a decendent of Uriah, says that it was a small boat. By the time the men returned to the shore with their catch, the boat would be so water logged, they needed a team of horses to pull the boat up on shore.
Peterson said that after the fish were cleaned, they were sold door to door throughout the neighborhood and neighboring townships.
Their reputation grew throughout the area, so much that they were going to need a bigger boat.
The fishing business continued to grow so much that they eventually began operating a fishing tug out of Ludington. In 1973, came the new government regulations on Great Lakes commercial fishing.
The family had to begin buying their fish, which the article said they did from Alaska and Canada.
Now, for some new and more accurate information that we found since I sent in the last article. I had said that Mrs. Kibbey had called it Summit Park in 1949, which I questioned as the deed, I found in the Register of Deeds office was for 1976. I looked for an earlier deed and it was not to be found. After the paper had gone to press, I spoke to Chris Bortell, who told me that the 1976 deed was for the sale of additional land to go with the land that was donated long before.
I searched the historical society’s online file search for another deed or article about the township receiving this donation and came up with nothing.
The earliest I got was for a dedication article in 1951. Luckily, the Bortell family found a sign of the actual date of the original family donation.
Literally a sign. I took a photo of that sign and ignored it. But it is the green sign at the park. Duh!!! Or is it D’oh!! Mystery solved with a little help from friends. Thanks Bortell’s.
So Bortell’s Landing was in the hands of the Bortell family from 1899 until the Bortell’s donated it to Summit Township in 1926 to become a park. So my last article was wrong in saying the landing property was in the Bortell hands for 77 years.
This new information shows that the landing itself was in Bortell hands for 27 years.
Then it was donated and the additional land was sold to the township in 1976, to allow park goers more room.
The property where the actual Bortell Fisheries is today has been in the family’s hands for more than 100 years. I didn’t look for that deed, but, if they came around 1890 it would be at least 130 years.
When Peterson’s article came out in ’98, the fifth generation was running the show.
Today the next generation can be actively seen working along their parents selling and frying fish. That makes six generations of the family working in and running the same business for more than 100 years. What a great legacy!