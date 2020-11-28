November is the month we celebrate those who fight for our country. We in Mason County are lucky to be the home of one of the United States military forces, The Coast Guard. We frequently forget that it is a branch of the military because they live amongst us and we do not see their battles, but battle they do. Again, this is a look at the Coast Guard. Semper Paratus means always ready.
The History
To recap from two weeks ago, the earliest form of the U.S. Coast Guard began in August 1790 when the federal government instituted the Revenue Cutter Service, which was created to combat the loss of revenues (taxes) by smuggling.
In 1791 there were 10 cutters operating on the eastern seaboard. Surprising to many, it was the only marine armed combat force for the U.S. during most of the early decades. The U.S. Navy had been disbanded until 1798. When the Revenue Cutter Service entered the Great Lakes, it was to enforce maritime laws.
By 1831 the government felt that there was a great need for giving aid to stranded vessels and shipwrecked, and at that time the Revenue Cutter Service took on the job of being a maritime lifesaving service as well. Seventeen years later, in 1848, the government established 54 life boat saving stations along the country’s east coast. By 1854, westward migration of settlers brought a great need in the waters of the Great Lakes, for which the federal government responding with appropriating the money to purchase 47 life saving boats and establish life boat saving stations near existing lighthouses along the shores of the Great Lakes.
The first life boat saving stations didn’t come to Lake Michigan until 1876. Out of 29 stations being built in the Great Lakes, 11 of them were on Lake Michigan near the lighthouses on Beaver Island, North Manitou Island, Point Betsie, Big Point Sable, Grand Haven and St. Joseph in Michigan; Chicago and Evanston in Illinois; and, Racine, Milwaukee, Sheboygan and Two Rivers in Wisconsin. Each station was to get a crew of six to eight men, with appropriate gear and supplies to aid ships and rescue sailors in distress. It was their job to keep 24-hour watch from the lookout tower, which was put on top of the station and patrol the beach to look for ships in distress.
In 1878, the Life Boat Saving Service (also referred to as the Life Saving Service, Surfmen or Storm Fighters) was separated from the Revenue Cutter Service, probably due to having different missions. In 1879, four more stations were placed along the Lake Michigan Shore at Ludington, Manistee and Muskegon to go with Kenosha, Wisconsin. Pentwater would gain her station in 1886.
In 1915, the Life Boat Saving Service and the Revenue Cutter Service was merged to form the Coast Guard. Its job was to help vessels in distress, work in cooperation with the U.S. Navy when the Commander in Chief deemed it necessary (as happened in both world wars as well as Korea and Vietnam), enforce navigation and other maritime laws, protection of customs and revenues and immigration rules and so much more. And as I was reminded recently by a relative, the control smuggling alcohol on the Great Lakes during prohibition. In 1939, it absorbed the Lighthouse Keeping Service, and in 1942 began the Coast Guard Reserve Service, which serves regularly here.
The Life Saving Service was active from the moment it arrived, and in the case of the Ludington, before they arrived. Here is the story of Life Boat Saving Station – Ludington’s first rescue.
Today, our harbor is not as busy as it once was and our Coast Guard station has become a satellite of Manistee, and our station sits empty for most of the winter and the crew operates out of Manistee. Should we need them, they will be here.
Shipwreck of the J.O. Moss
On the afternoon of Nov. 24, 1882, the schooner J.O. Moss out of Chicago and its crew of six were 4 miles north of the Grand Point Au Sable Life Saving Station on its way to Frankfort with a load of shingles when they were suddenly struck by one of Lake Michigan’s terrible gales and snow storm.
Drifting leeward, the ship dropped anchor to remain outside the breakers (crashing waves). A surfman on patrol from the Life Saving Station saw the ship struggling around 3 a.m. and returned to the station to report the ship in peril. The Station Keeper, Capt. Morgan, woke the rest of the surfmen, sending Surfman Stillson to keep watch of the ship as the rest readied to follow. As the day dawned, the rest of the crew arrived and in time to see the waves break over the ship near the shore, which rolled the vessel violently.
It became stranded, its chain wildly swinging around toward shore and then crashing broadside through the foam of the huge waves about 500 feet off the shore, the ship continued swaying in a sickening manner as the waves and foam crashed over the deck, all the while its crew were up in the rigging clinging for life. The keeper said in his report that in all his days, he had never seen such a spectacle. He turned his crew around to return to the station to get more equipment and send a man to Hamlin to call Ludington for horses to pull the wagon, leaving Stillson on the beach at his watch.
Alone again on the shore, Stillson watched the ship from beside the fire he had earlier started to keep warm. He watched as the crew came down out of the rigging to the deck, and huddle around the foremast, disappearing from time to time as the waves and foam washed over the stranded vessel. It was in such a moment that one man with a rope appeared to be getting ready to leave the ship for shore in a yawl.
The surfman tried to stop the man using every form of signing he could, but the man set out for shore anyways. With the next wave the yawl flipped, and the man was in the water fighting for his life. Stillman rushed into the water and grabbed ahold of the man, dragging him back to the shore and warm fire. As the boat made shore, Stillman went back in to grab the line the man risked his life to bring forward with him. He tied (anchored) it to a log and noted the other end was pulled taut and being tied to a mast. I’m not sure what he thought the men on ship were going to do, but he was terrified when he saw a second crew member, Barney McDonald, grabbing hold of the rope and begin moving toward shore, hand over hand away from the ship, at which time he again attempted to sign to the man to go back, but about 25 yards from the ship, the man just dropped into the water, as if he was out of strength and let go. The waves and foam washed up over him and disappeared.
While Stillson was struggling to keep the men on the ship, the crew from Ludington had made it to the station four miles away around 10 a.m. and large rescue gear and supplies had been loaded in the wagon. They were trudging their way on the lee (protected side) of the dunes, with the horses slowly pulling the wagon through the soft sand. Under different circumstances they might have gone on the beach, but in this storm, and all the debris that had washed up on shore, it was not possible.
When they finally arrived, it was 11 a.m., and they got straight to work to make use of that taught line that the first sailor nearly lost his life to bring ashore and the second man died trying to use. In short time they used the line to haul rescue lines and equipment on board the Moss. The frozen crew were too exhausted to climb back up into the rigging to tie them up in the rigging, it had to be fastened as high as they could reach on the masts, but much lower than it should have been.
They could not get it taught, so when the first man, Captain Davis, came in the breeches – buoy he was dunked in and out of the freezing surf with each roll of the ship. By the time the man reached the shore he was rendered insensible, but alive. The other men came in the same way. They did come around by the fire but were still too spent to walk to the wagon and had to be carried. A couple men were left behind to walk the shore in search of McDonald, but no luck.
In the wagon, the men were covered in horse blankets and taken as fast as possible to the station where they changed into dry clothes, fed and warmed. The following day they were taken to their homes. Members of the station searched for Mr. McDonald without success. His body would wash up on the shore three weeks later between Ludington and Pentwater.
Evidently the story does not end here. In the book “Guardians of the Eighth Sea”, 2001, by T Michael Obrien, the author says that as the Life Saving Crew were heading back to the station with their gear, when they were approached by two hunters, who told them about another schooner, The Eclipse, with a six-man crew which was stranded 9 miles away and wrecked by the same storm as the J.O. Moss. Obrien says the exhausted life savers immediately changed their course and worked on to rescue the crew of the Eclipse that day, as well. Semper Paratus.