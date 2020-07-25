Many people called the Pere Marquette Break Bulk Steamer No. 3 the “Hoodoo Ship” due to her aptitude to get into trouble. In my research for my new book on the railroads, I have come across another of PM’s ships that had a gift for finding trouble, The P.M. 16.
In 1897, when the Flint & Pere Marquette, the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Western, and the Chicago and North Western agreed to merge to become the Pere Marquette Railroad, the latter companies were gaining the entire Flint & Pere Marquette fleet. The Chicago and Western did not have any ships or ferries, however the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Western railroad brought the Shenago II. The company didn’t own the ship, but leased it from the U.S. & Ontario Steam Navigation Co. of Toledo, to operate between Conneaut, Ohio, and Port Dover, Ontario.
The Shenago II was built in 1895 by Craig Ship Building Co. The ferry as with other rail ferries of its days, it was built of wood. With engines in the forward and after decks that operate 1,250 horsepower at 100 rpm, these engines powered twin propellers in the stern and one off the bow to break ice as was the norm for the Great Lakes icebreakers of her age. She was about 282 ½ feet long and about 53 feet beam (wide).
Seeing the success of PM’s fleet, the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Western Railroad leased her in 1897 or 1898 to boost their freight tonnage and finances. The navigation company found that she failed to have the power needed to operate during the winter on Lake Erie ice. When the company bought her, she was renamed the Muskegon Dec. 9, 1898, and operated out of the Port Sherman Slip at Muskegon. Once the Pere Marquette Railroad took over she was renamed in 1901 as the Pere Marquette 16.
From the very start, she was in one disaster after another. According to the book “The Great Lakes Car Ferries” by George W. Hilton (1962), in Oct. 20, 1898 when entering Milwaukee harbor and heading up river, her wheel stopped responding. Her prow began moving toward the American Malting Co. dock and new elevator which was under construction. It dislodged the elevator structure from its foundation. Fearing it would crash down upon her, Captain George Thompson ordered her full astern. Rather than crash down, the structure only leaned over. Still, the repair of the structure cost $80,000. The ship lost about 15 feet of her bow. A few days for repair and she was back on the job.
Just over a year later, on Dec. 12, when in a heavy sea with a full load of cars (26), three hours from Wisconsin, the steam steering gear failed and she fell broadside into a trough between the waves. She rolled so badly that her cars came loose and began crashing about. Capt. Thompson decided not to try to secure them, but instead let them smash about while he struggled with the steering to right the ship. An hour later it came back on line and the ship limped to Milwaukee. And the accidents continued. In 1900, she ran into a gale and the rudder broke when nearly the same thing happened again.
The Muskegon was brought to Ludington in September 1900. She was renamed along with the rest of the Pere Marquette Line – P.M. 16 that October. In December 1901, leaving Milwaukee for Ludington at 4 p.m. and halfway across the lake a southerly gale blew up and she struggled. It reached to withiin about 300 feet of the Ludington beakwater about midnight, when she fell into another trough, which drove her to the bottom (sand bar), breaking her steam connections to the boiler. The steam scalded a new crew member beyond recognition. He lived to be pulled out but died during the night. Without steering, the ship drifted into the north breakwater, where the crew waited on the vessel until the life saving crew arrived.
Because the waves were still raging and the ship being battered by them, the captain chose to scuttle her rather than let her be smashed to bits by the waves. She was raised in the following days and taken to Milwaukee to be repaired. The inspector called her a total loss, but $80,000 later she was returned to work. When the new P.M. carferries came, she was no longer needed and became an extra. During this time, she was used by Marquette and Bessemer Navigation in 1904 and 1905 (a P.M. Railroad subsidiary) and then leased to other railroads (Ann Arbor Railroad, Frankfort (1906) and Car Ferry Transportation Co. in Chicago (1907)
While in the service of the Car Ferry Transportation Co. in 1906 she was damaged so badly in a storm that she was deemed not repairable and her steamship certificates were taken away. From then on she was laid up at Ludington docks for 10 years.
She was sold to P. Edwards of Sault Ste. Marie in 1917, then in 1918 he sold her to the Hammermill Paper company out of Erie, Pennsylvania, where she was cut down into a freighter and renamed the Harriet B. In 1921 she was reduced to a barge and continued her service. On May 3, 1922, she collided with the steamer Quincy A. Shaw and was sunk off of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Her pilot/wheel house floated up to shore. She was not refloated.