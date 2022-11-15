Cold, gray and dim skies sucked warmth and light from the atmosphere and the landscape as I walked along the Big Sable River in Ludington State Park late Monday afternoon.
The weather might have been worse: it might have been raining, windy or lacking the one thin cloudless band of sky hugging the horizon. By 4 p.m. that comparatively cheerful band of pre-sunset, orange-stained sky added a welcomed dash of color to a world that otherwise looked drawn by a No. 2 black pencil.
Still, it was good to be outdoors. I had spent too much of Monday on writing, processing photos, and other computer work. My eyes burned from screen time. My back and arms complained I sat too long. My attitude was darkening with the day.
Not that long ago, the Big Sable River Trail at the park would have been crowded with park users enjoying a walk or bike ride.
Monday, while looping from the dam to the pedestrian bridge across from the camp store and back, I encountered five people, several walking dogs.
It was as quiet as it was chilly.
Little moved. I couldn’t identify the few tiny songbirds working in the grass other than fast-flitting shadow figures disappearing into vegetation.
No deer were about. While hunting is allowed in areas of the park (firearm season opened Tuesday so wear your hunter orange if walking trails), it isn’t near the campgrounds or the river. The deer seem to know it. Boldly, they ignore people more than do hunted deer. Often, deer cross the road to the river as sunset approaches. Not Monday.
Likewise, waterfowl were scarce. One small flock of black and white ducks camouflaged by white ripples they made paddling the otherwise calm, dark surface of the stream, hung out near the M-116 bridge. Once winter sets in and lakes ice up, the river becomes a waterfowl haven. Not Monday.
As I walked, I studied the river looking for salmon that might still be hanging out, or northern pike stealthily sitting log-like looking for a meal. Sometimes a surprising number of fish can be seen in the river. Not Monday.
I read the history plaques placed along the route. They tell about the old Village of Hamlin, changes made by man to the river, changes time and nature made to the works of man, and identify trees and streamside features such as decaying boles filled with woodpecker holes. It’s a good time of year to read and ponder what is being interpreted. Monday worked for that.
As I was leaving, a pillar of light extended into the narrow band of open sky below the cloud hiding the soon-to-set sun over the horizon on Lake Michigan.
The Big Sable River outlet is a favorite spot – one of many favorites in Ludington State Park. Since the wind was calm, the outlet’s surface mirrored the sky above. Monday it was a mirror image of shades of gray and steely near-black. The band of orange light coloring the horizon was so thin, the beach’s slight rise above the water level blocked the color from reflecting on the outlet. I hoped as the sun set the clouds would light up in autumnal glory. Not Monday.
Still, the walk served its purpose. I got exercise. The cold air cleared my mind of the tumble of thoughts from a busy day on the computer. I could live in the moment.
A friend recently commented there’s too much negative news and that the media only puts out negative stories, not any good news ones. I had to push back. Local papers such as this one, offer plenty of good news. So do local radio and television stations. Even mainstream network news has regular slots for good news. From what I’ve determined over the years, people pay more attention to bad news. No matter, walking in the park cleared my head of all news. It’s good to disconnect and for a while turn your attention away from the non-stop stream of information over-saturating us in modern times. Even on Monday.
I toyed with writing my take on the mid-term elections. Not Monday.
I thought about cross-country skiing the park’s trails. In due time I will get a chance to do that, but not Monday.
Monday’s listless, raw weather helped in the inevitable transition to winter knocking on our door. Soon wintry weather will arrive. But it didn’t Monday.
But the leaves were down, and the sky was gray. Oh, Monday, Monday …