This is a tough time of year for fishing. With local water temperatures at or above 80 degrees, the fish you love may be hiding out a little deeper than normal.
Bass, especially, can be tough in the so-called “dog days of summer.”
This is not to say that this is the only way to catch fish at this time of year, but if you’re looking for better quality fish and a more consistent bite, it might be time fish in the deep weeds or to slide to the outside edge of the weedline rather than working over the top or on the shallow side.
In this article we’ll discuss several techniques for targeting deeper bass, primarily with soft plastics.
Although deep crankbaits can be effective, most of our lakes are very weedy and very busy, which means that you’ll have to chase bass very close to or very deep in the weeds during daylight hours.
One thing to note: I will use the word “worm” often. I use this word to mean any soft-plastic offering, which may include worms, lizards, crawfish, craw-worms, tubes, flukes and creatures. Worms themselves come in many shapes and sizes with a variety of tails. When choosing these, I tend to try to take the bass’ mood into account. When fish should be aggressive, like on a falling barometer or high humidity, I will use a larger, twistier offering. When fish are post-frontal or during an extended period of no wind, I will use something subtle.
Texas rigging
Texas rigging is perhaps the oldest way to target bass in thick weeds.
The Texas rig refers to using a bullet sinker in front of a worm rigged weedless.
It is effective for tall cabbage beds, milfoil beds and matted weeds. To rig a worm weedless, pick up a size 1/0 (or larger) worm hook, put the point of the hook a quarter inch into the nose of the worm, pop it out the side and thread it through up to the eye.
With the point now exposed again, measure where the hook should reside to keep the worm straight, then kind of push the worm back and put the hook all the way through the worm, perpendicular to the worm’s length.
Now you’ll want to pull the body of the worm forward from the hook bend and bury the tip of the hook back in the body of the worm.
The size of the bullet sinker in your Texas rig is determined by three factors: How deep you’re targeting fish, how thick the weeds are there, and how aggressive the fish are. Deeper water, thicker weeds and more aggressive fish mean you can get away with using more weight.
I will use a 1/8-ounce sinker for most applications up to 10 feet, going up to 1/4 and 3/8 as necessary.
A slower falling worm will generally catch more fish.
In really heavy cover, it’s a good idea to peg your sinker to your line with a toothpick so that your worm and sinker stay together as one compact package.
Retrieve a Texas-rigged worm with drags and small hops, created by lifting your rod tip.
Focus on not letting your rod go too much past 2 o’clock so that you can set the hook as needed.
Early on, it’s common to get bites when your rod is out of position and almost vertical.
Focus on working with your rod tip just above horizontal so you have room to set the hook.
And set it hard.
My favorite worms for Texas rigging are curl-tailed worms.
I used Mann’s Hardnose Worm successfully for many years.
Culprit worms are also a favorite. When it comes to color, black, purple and motor oil are the old standbys, although green with purple or blue flakes can be good, too.
Carolina rigging
A Carolina rig is great when you have weeds on bottom up to 2 feet high. It can be effective in taller weeds, too, but it really was designed to get your offering up off bottom where visibility is better. A Carolina rig is just like a Texas rig with one difference: There’s a leader between the worm and the sinker.
This leader can be 18 inches to 3 feet in length, although 2 feet or less is most common. To tie a Carolina rig, prepare the worm as above. Thread a sinker onto your line, then tie on a barrel swivel.
A bead between the sinker and your swivel is optional.
Now tie your leader to the opposite end of your swivel and then to your worm.
What you have now is a rig that is a nightmare to cast, but is very easy to drag along bottom through weeds.
Carolina rigs typically use heavier sinkers — 3/8 of an ounce to an ounce.
I like craw-worms for Carolina rigging.
My favorite colors are purple with green flakes or the standard brown/orange crawfish colors.
Drop-shotting
A drop-shot rig is for working above the bottom, whether there happen to be weeds there or not.
The sinker on this sits right on bottom, with your lure above it.
This weight-below-the-hook rig may look illegal to those who recall salmon snagging, but it is legal for bass fishing.
To tie a hook on for drop-shotting, get a size 1 or 1/0 hook and tie it on with a Palomar knot. Plan for the length of your sinker line as you tie this knot, leaving 2-3 feet of tag end for your rig. Push your loop for your Palomar through the eye of the hook on the point side of the hook.
Complete your knot, then thread the tag end of your line through the eye of the hook again so the hook stands out to the side of the line.
If you did it right, the hook should sit point-up and you can tie a bass-casting sinker of 1/4-ounce to 3/8-ounce onto the end of the line.
This is not strictly a vertical presentation, but it works well for that.
You can cast it out and work it back to you in hops or drag it if weeds allow.
If bass casting-style sinkers collect too many weeds, you can pick up pencil-style sinker specifically for drop-shotting.
I find I can detect strikes better on this rig if I use superbraid as my main line and fluorocarbon as my leader material.
Neither have any stretch, though, so use a rod that’s a little forgiving and you’ll keep more fish hooked.
I have used goby-shaped lures effectively for smallmouth, but my default for drop-shotting is a green pumpkin skinny worm, cut back to 4 inches or so.
Tube jigs
My old standby when things get tough are tube jigs. Tubes are really a counter-intuitive bait because they look like nothing in nature.
If I had to guess, I’d say bass think they look like injured minnows.
However, the best color by far is green watermelon flake.
So what fish that might be, I have no idea. My go-to in leisure fishing situations is a 1/8-ounce jighead, but I have used as heavy as 3/8-ounce and as light as 1/16-ounce.
I’ll go heavy in deeper water and light when it’s still and calm and tough. Sunning bass on a flat are suckers for a super-light tube jig.
The best retrieve I’ve found for these is really just to cast them out, crank up the slack and let them swing back to me on a semi-tight line.
If you can’t feel the jig, you’ll want more weight. But always go as light as you can because the slow, swimming swing back to the boat is what seems to attract the most hits.
You can also add some little twitches and hops to your retrieve if you feel it’s necessary.