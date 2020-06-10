Time for a confession. I’ve been binge-watching a good show for a week now.
Don’t worry. I haven’t been squandering the glorious weather we’re having these days: the sunshine; the warm temperatures — but not hot; the long, long evenings courtesy of daylight savings time. There are near-sunset walks after dinner, with the day’s worries drifting away along with the touch of cool, calm breezes. There’s the pleasure of sitting outside in late afternoon, moving my chair to follow the shade and the breeze. And there’s the exquisite delight of cool nights good for sleeping, with a ceiling fan circling gently overhead.
Okay, that last bit about the fan may not be your cup of tea. Not everyone likes gusts of wind whooshing over their heads while they sleep. Just chalk it up to my Oklahoma childhood. And think of that line from the song: “O-oh-oh-oh-Ok — lahoma, where the wind comes sweeping down the plain.” A lot of life is putting the right spin on it.
Despite where I come from, I’m something of an indoor girl. When I was a child, not so much. I always spent part of my days outside, riding my bike, racing barefoot through the empty lots and around the blocks with my neighborhood friends, walking a mile and back to the community outdoor pool in summer, playing jacks on the front porch with the girls. I even think we tried to teach our little brothers to play jacks, but they soon abandoned the effort. They were probably too young to have the patience for a game involving fine motor skills.
And many more fun, aimless, invented activities that didn’t need to be monitored. They didn’t even have to be named.
I read an interview that propelled my thoughts back to those days. A 15-year-old Russian girl has made quite a name for herself in figure skating in the past couple of years. Just like many other sports stars, from basketball players to big names in hockey to just about anything you can think of, she’s been asked during these months at home what she’s doing to keep her high level of fitness and motor skills.
This 15-year-old called Sasha had cheerful, sensible and surprising answers for the questions the journalist tossed at her. Her answer to the question about keeping fit, which the interviewer led with, was this: “Well, I have a big family.”
That put a smile on my face. And I knew just what she meant. It’s quite true that a big family encourages jumping, running (away from little brothers: Sasha has two) and unstructured play. When you’re the older child, you tend to think up things for the younger ones. When you’re one of the younger ones, you’re invested in tagging along and keeping up.
What do you mean when you talk about a big family? I tend to think of my own experience of parenting five children. When we were raising our “his, mine and ours” clan in the ‘80s and ‘90s, we were a large family, and a noticeable one, wherever we went. (I stole that word “noticeable” from a friend who was one of four daughters… and everyone except her was tall.) But size is relative. My mother grew up as the youngest of nine children. That number was more common then than it is now, but it was by no means universal.
Sasha then listed some of the activities of her family of five (three children and two parents, although there may be a grandmother in the home, too). She said they stayed at their family home outside of the city, so they had room to run, play with the dogs and so forth. The children had lots of school work, which kept the parents very busy as well. Also on her list was this: “We watched movies together.”
I found that refreshing. It conjured up memories for me of squeezing in and piling up on our sofas and rockers, the little ones on our laps, the older ones squashed between. For us, it was a real treat that we could rent videos and watch together.
Digging back a little further in my memory, we used to watch evening television together: mother, father, brother, sister and me with a big pile of textbooks and homework on my lap, working my way through it as the evening advanced.
It’s tempting to think that our own childhood play gave more scope for the imagination. But did they? Or do we instill scope for the imagination in ourselves and our children by the ways we interact and use our brains? It makes me think of one of my favorite adages: It’s never too late.