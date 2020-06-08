We’ve entered the noisy time of year. Windows are open at night, and in the early morning light, we hear the birds starting to make their daily announcements. And although the bird songs are enjoyable to humans, many are territorial, letting other birds know that nesting sites will be defended. But to most humans, the songs are delightful. The message transferred depends on the receiver as well as the sender.
Memorial Day brought a preview of coming summer events, with human noises suddenly starting to blast. Living near Hamlin Lake, we hear the sound of boat motors on the lake starting around noon, and continuing late into the evening. Once the holiday is over, quiet comes again, at least partly, until July 4 ushers in loudness of its own, starting up a few weeks before July, and carrying on for a few weeks after the holiday. There are many messages here. That we have to prepare for summer, that strangers will be everywhere, that the strangers are here to enjoy themselves in our area, that we will enjoy our summer, too.
The noise is evidence of happy people getting away from their usual ruts in life. Vacations are extremely valuable to most, including those who do so quietly. What we notice locally may be a reflection of what’s going on in the world. Listen for loud noises. They tell us that people are clearing their minds from daily routines. That helps the economies of tourist areas like ours. It’s pretty arrogant to say that the loudness we hear in summer indicates the health of the world economy, but that could be so.
Loud noise has not always been so much with us in peacetime. Outboard motors for small boats were fairly new in the 1920s. Prior to that, most people rowed, paddled or sailed small boats to get to fishing holes or picnic spots along a lakeshore. Those who moved quietly were sometimes bothered by the noise of motors on a lake, because they were accustomed to silence. Loudspeakers were also new to the world in that era.
Some people found pleasure in amplifying their music and voices and drowning out the sounds of nature, possibly because they didn’t appreciate the significance of small sounds. A problem with that was, and still is, that not all people enjoy the same kinds of music or speeches or exposure to nature. Many people now routinely bring ear plugs to public events, which have become ever louder. Some feel that buying stock in hearing-aid companies is a wise investment.
To people who grew up rowing or sailing, the advent of easy-to-use outboard motors was not welcome. “Motor-boaters” could go places without concerning themselves much with the weather. Just point the boat and open the throttle. The wake they left behind, which spread far beyond the path of the boat, could make things difficult for sailors or paddlers, who now must be ready for anything like that.
The negative attitude about power boats must have been similar to attitudes when automobiles were new: they were loud and scared horses. But horses required a lot of care, and cars made travel easy. The faster, easier mode of transportation won out. The same happened with motorboats.
There is validity to complaints about loud boats being an invasive species. They are highly visible, and often don’t behave as the prior users of lakes did. Does that make them bad? People don’t adapt to change as fast as technology does. The message sent is one of enjoyment, the message received may be that powerboat people are clueless about what they do.
Happy people may increase noise levels, from motors, speakers and other toys. How hard should we try to avoid irritating others? Some people like rock music, some prefer symphonies or opera. It’s a rare person who likes it all.
People rarely complain about silence, although those who have been raised with loudness sometimes feel nervous when everything’s quiet. We’re all different.
Different in race, in gender, in types of entertainment, in our effects on others.
It is said that you can never please everybody. But is it possible to not irritate anybody? Not if there’s progress.