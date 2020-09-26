The archives of Mason County Historical Society contain many newspaper collections. These essential resources are part of the society’s extensive collection of local newspapers dating back to the 1870s, hundreds of volumes of newspaper articles indexed by topic and a large number of scrapbooks into which newspaper clippings have been pasted.
Included among these collections is the July 1, 1897 edition of the Ludington Appeal. Page 19 of that edition contains an extensive article with the intriguing headline “Many Secret Societies – Ludington Blessed With an Abundance of Secret and Fraternal Organizations.” The writer then proceeds to not only list 32 of these “secret” organizations, but also to indicate the place and time each meets and record the names of the members and the offices they held.
The use of the word secret in this context referred to the rituals and internal operations of what were generally closed societies with closed meetings. This information was only made available to members who had been admitted into the society, had been inducted into membership and had sworn an oath to uphold the rules of each organization.
In the late 19th century the function of the United States as a “melting pot” was significantly less developed than at the present time. In the 1890s the people of Mason County, like the people throughout the country, tended to socialize, marry and worship with people of their own ethnicity. Many of the secret societies were formed by individuals of similar ethnic and religious backgrounds. Meeting of these groups were held at several different meeting halls scattered around the community. These included:
• Danish Aid Society, Danish Brotherhood and Danish Sisterhood: Meetings first and third Thursdays at Danish Hall (S. Madison Street)
• Danish Young People’s Society: Meetings every second Thursday at Danish Hall (S. Madison Street)
• Swedish Aid Society: meetings first and third Saturdays at Odd Fellows Hall (115 W. Ludington Ave.)
• Ladies Swedish Aid Society: meetings third Thursday at Odd Fellows Hall (115 W. Ludington Ave.)
• Young Ladies Polish Society: meetings every third Sunday at St. Stanislaus Church (northwest corner of Third and Lincoln streets)
• St. Joseph Polish Society: meetings third Sunday afternoon at Catholic Mutual Benefit Association Hall (Foster Street)
• German Aid Society: meetings on the second and fourth Sundays at 2 p.m. at Arbeiter Hall (302 S. James St.)
Members of each of these ethnic based societies were well known and respected within their own national community. Some society members, like the leaders of the German Aid Society, were also well known in the entire community because of the positions they held locally. These included saloon keepers Henry Neumann and his son John, brewer Albert Vogel, builders Charles Boerner and August Tiedemann and the debonair tailor Frank Svoboda.
The 1900 Ludington City Directory expands on the list of secret societies published in the Ludington Appeal by adding labor and volunteer organizations. Membership in these groups crossed ethnic lines, but was centered on common employment or volunteer activities.
• American Federation of Labor: meetings every two weeks at Tripp’s Hall (410 W. Ludington Ave.)
• Ludington Vessel Loaders Union No. 21: meetings every second and fourth Saturday at Odd Fellows Hall (115 W. Ludington Ave.)
• Phoenix Hose Co. No. 1: meetings every other Friday evening at City Hall (S. Charles Street — Rath Avenue today)
• Phoenix Hose Co. No. 2: meetings every Tuesday at the Hose House (Fourth Ward)
The Phoenix Hose Companies were the successors to the very early volunteer citizen fire crews that existed prior to the establishment of the City of Ludington. The Phoenix Hose Companies were more formally organized, but still consisted of volunteers from the community. They were formed in response to the devastating fires that ravaged Ludington first in 1872 and then again in 1881.
Phoenix Hose Company No. 1 was organized in 1883 and housed in the lower level of City Hall located in the first block of S. Charles Street (today S. Rath Avenue). In 1884 a second group, Phoenix Hose Co. No. 2, was formed to protect the thriving business and residential areas of Ludington’s Fourth Ward.
The ethnic-based secret societies waned as residents of the community became further removed by time from their homelands and the labor and volunteer societies evolved due to the growth of national organizations and government, but they left a rich history of the time in which they flourished.
Secret Societies: Part 2 will focus on fraternal and benevolent groups and is scheduled for publication in two weeks.