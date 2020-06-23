I have a friend who sets the table for her dinner, complete with placemat and napkin,. I tried it and found it depressing. The dining room is the place for big holidays, dinner with friends, not the table for one.
The kitchen table was better, but then I missed the evening news or worse, “Jeopardy!” So most nights, I’m in my big chair with a small table to hold the plate, and the TV right in front of me. I’ll bet a lot of you do the same thing.
It works best if everything is in one bowl, like a casserole or stew. I turned to my favorite all-time comfort food, macaroni and cheese.
Growing up, we ate mac and cheese from a box. It wasn’t until I was married with kids of my own that I learned how to make it from scratch, and I was surprised at how incredibly easy it is.
To make it a one bowl dinner, I added the broccoli (have to have broccoli with mac and cheese) right to the casserole, and to jazz it up, I added bacon. After all, everything is better with bacon.
I make my béchamel sauce in the microwave and usually don’t add butter, just milk and flour, but this time I put in a little of the bacon fat for extra flavor. I have to admit, I burned quite a few cheese sauces until I started using the microwave.
I found a small casserole dish that’s the perfect size for one person, but if you don’t have one, don’t worry. You can eat this mac and cheese without baking it. You won’t have the crusty top, but it’s all fully cooked in the saucepan. Just spoon into a bowl, turn on your favorite show and enjoy.
Mac and Cheese with Bacon and Broccoli
1 or2 strips bacon, diced and cooked until crisp
2 cups cooked small macaroni
½ cup broccoli florets
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Salt, pepper, nutmeg, hot sauce (if desired), dried onion flakes
In a two cup glass measuring cup, or a glass bowl, stir together the flour, milk and the bacon fat. Microwave for two minutes. Stir together and microwave for one minute. Stir again. If slightly thickened, remove from the microwave, if not cook for one more minute.
Stir in the cheese and add seasoning. I use a pinch of white pepper, a pinch of nutmeg, a few dashes of Frank’s hot sauce and a teaspoon of dried onion flakes. I don’t add salt because I find the salt in the bacon and cheese is enough, but I would be chopped in the first round if the TV chefs tasted my food because they are so used to overly salted food. Just my opinion, so add some salt if you want to.
Start cooking the macaroni while you are making the cheese sauce. About one cup of dried macaroni will be two cups when cooked.
When you are cooking the macaroni, add the broccoli the last minute. You want it to start cooking, but not be mushy. It will cook further in the oven.
Drain the macaroni and return to the saucepan. Add the cheese sauce and stir it together. Pour into a small casserole dish and sprinkle the top with bacon. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
If you are going to eat it without baking, mix in the bacon and put it all into a bowl. You don’t need to add anything, or make aside dish. Everything is in one bowl. Easy peasery.
FYI: This delicious cheese sauce can be used on vegetables, open face sandwiches, burgers or anything else you can think of that would be enhanced with cheese sauce. Now that you know how easy it is to make, you’ll want to invent ways to use it.