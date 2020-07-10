One of our own
Somewhere, someone found some time in the past few days and stumbled across a digital folder tucked away on one of our servers.
It was labeled “cartoons” and within it were a handful of political cartoons by our longtime and now passed cartoonist Phil Jackson.
After he died, many of his cartoons were given to his family that we had in our archives. There are still a few here and there in the building of the Ludington Daily News. One marks the closing of the Lyric Cinemas in Ludington. Another shows a police officer waving his arms frantically trying to direct traffic.
The one above was published in conjunction with Veterans Day in 2009 as a note to our servicemen and servicewomen.
Above right, the texting and driving instances were just as much a problem in April 2010 as they are today, and Phil illustrated it.
Center right, his illustration on the fog horn in Ludington was submitted in June 2010, shortly before his retirement from being our cartoonist.
And, maybe as a bit of foreshadowing for what many of our friends and neighbors are going through in 2020, Phil illustrated how things were looking 10 years ago in May 2010.
Perhaps, from time to time, we’ll republish some of Phil’s cartoons as a way to show that whenever we think things may change, perhaps some things stay the same.
Enjoy.