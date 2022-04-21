Many of the streets of early Ludington were named by James Ludington (1827-1891), who owned most of the land that would become the city that carried his name, and Luther Foster (1827-1876), who acted on Ludington’s behalf as superintendent of operations in Mason County. Ludington never lived in Ludington, but Foster and his family resided in one of the early stately homes in the new community on what at the time were the main corners of the City of Ludington.
Gaylord Avenue
In 1873 when the new City of Ludington was formed, the Main Street (designated with that name on the original plat) started on the shore of Pere Marquette Lake and ran to the north for a few blocks before “disappearing into the woods.” In addition to the Foster residence several other buildings vital to the new city were located near Main Street.
Those buildings included the Pere Marquette Lumber Company store, a boarding house for early lumbermen (later the Filer House Hotel), a doctor’s office and a drugstore.
Several of the people who lived or worked on Main Street were originally from the State of Maine and some local residents may have referred to the street as Maine Street.
Early Ludington resident and prominent local historian Francis Caswell Hanna (1875-1961) made this claim, but there is little archival evidence to support this view other than the 1880 U.S. Federal Census that utilizes the Maine Street designation.
Main Street was renamed Gaylord Avenue in 1912 in recognition of the fact that the center of commercial activity had moved a few blocks to the east along Ludington Avenue.
The name Gaylord was chosen to honor Nelson Jones Gaylord (1837-1913) who had planned and developed the water supply system for the new City of Ludington.
Ferry, Park streets
The next two streets that run parallel to Main Street (Gaylord Avenue) and located to the west of that street were named Ferry Street and Park Street. These two streets were only a few blocks long when they were originally named.
Activities that occurred, or were planned to occur at the southern ends of the streets were the basis for the names selected.
Prior to the construction of adequate bridges spanning the Pere Marquette River flats, the primary means of transportation between Ludington and locations to the south was a small ferry whose northern dockage occurred at the foot of what today is Ferry Street.
This ferry carried passengers, animals, wagons and various freight across the channel between Pere Marquette Lake and Lake Michigan.
While there is some disagreement regarding the origin of the name Park Street, prominent local historian James Cabot offered a strong argument in the Dec. 7, 1996 edition of the Ludington Daily News that the name was derived from a park that Ludington and Foster anticipated being developed at the foot of Park Street.
Lakeshore Drive
Today one of the more prominent streets in Ludington, Lakeshore Drive has carried several different names over the years. In its earliest days, the dirt road than ran basically north-south from its southern terminus at what is today Court Street to the Village of Lincoln (the current site of Epworth Heights) was simply called the Lincoln Road.
When Ludington and Foster attached names to the streets of the City of Ludington, the name Amelia Avenue was attached to this street.
While some have argued that the street was named in honor of Amelia Ludington Angell (1836-1870), a sister of James Ludington.
It is much more likely that this Amelia Avenue was named after Lucy Amelia Foster (1832-1915), wife of Luther H. Foster.
Amelia Ludington’s name appears to have been attached to one of the streets in the eastern part of the city along with her sisters, Delia Ludington (1816-1891), Lavinia Ludington (1829-1910) and Emily Ludington Tull (1832-1917). The street we know today as Washington Avenue was originally named Amelia Avenue; the name later being changed due to the alignment of this street with Washington Avenue in the Fourth Ward of Ludington.
In 1919 the name Amelia was also removed from the westerly street when the street was renamed Lakeshore Drive.
Stearns Outer Drive
The most westerly street in Ludington is referred to today as Stearns Outer Drive in honor of the Stearns family who donated the land to the City of Ludington.
This street that winds its way through one of the most beautiful parks and public beaches on Lake Michigan was named Bellevue Street until 1923.
A development group lead by local attorney/banker/newspaper editor Charles Gordon Wing (1846-1920) owned the property and planned to sell over 50 home sites with a view of Lake Michigan. Their efforts were unsuccessful from a business standpoint, but their lack of “success” has certainly been a gift to the many generations of people who have enjoyed this beautiful park.