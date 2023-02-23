If stocked Chinook salmon had a theme song, it might be On the Road Again – Looking for Food.
Chuck Bronte said that’s one takeaway from the ongoing Great Lakes mass marking program done cooperatively with almost a dozen and federal agencies across five states.
Up to 20 people working on Lakes Huron and Michigan gathering samples during the open water fishing season.
Bronte, who works out of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Green Bay Fish and Wildlife Conservation office, spoke during the Lake Michigan Ludington Regional Workshop.
The USFS provides technical support and runs the program which began in 2010 to answer questions on relative survival of stocked fish, contribution of hatchery fish to the overall population, and the amount of stocked versus wild fish present.
The information helps lake managers in stocking decisions aimed to prevent overburdening the forage base, manage the salmon fishery and assist lake trout restoration.
Funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, about 8.5 million fish are tagged each year.
Tags from some 130,000 open water fish have been collected. “We certainly thank the fisherman for their support,” Bronte said.
So far, tags from river-caught fish aren’t part of the program.
Six teams visited 40 Lake Michigan ports during 2022 and looked at 40,000 fish, mostly from Lake Michigan, though some were Lake Huron stock that entered Lake Michigan looking for food.
Data gleaned from snout tagging and fin clip marking on salmon, lake trout, and steelhead at eight hatcheries before they’re released, help researchers understand how far individuals stocked travel search of food.
The distances differ by species, with Chinook roaming the farthest.
The probability during open water season of catching a stocked fish in the area where it was stocked is pretty low, Bronte said.
He showed a graph demonstrating that movement by lake zones, using Manitowoc, Wisconsin as an example of the Chinook caught there early in the season not having been stocked there. The same was true for Frankfort, Michigan, where stocked fish from around the lake were caught during open water season, despite no fish being stocked at Frankfort.
“Fish from all over Lake Michigan feed that fishery during open water season, and some even come from Lake Huron,” Bronte said.
Most of the stocked Chinook in Lake Huron journey to northern Lake Michigan to feed.
In July, Chinook return to near the rivers where they were stocked. They return earlier in southern Lake Michigan and later in the north.
Overall only about 10 percent of the Chinook caught are caught near the river they started from.
No Lake Michigan fish were found heading to Lake Huron in search of food.
The highest rate of catch per effort of wild fish is in northeast Lake Michigan.
When catch rates are high on the Wisconsin side, they can be low on the Michigan side of the lake. Vice-versa is true also.
There is very little Chinook natural reproduction in Wisconsin and southern Lake Michigan waters. Wild fish in Wisconsin taper off as season progresses. In Michigan, catch of wild fish increases as the season progresses, presumably due to fish returning to spawn.
Chinook stocked in Wisconsin have a higher rate of survival than those stocked in Michigan, with the lowest survival rate in management district 6, roughly from Little Point Sable north to Frankfort. Bronte said it is uncertain why that is so.
The data showed 63 percent of the age 2 Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan are wild.
Average wild smolt production is 5.5 million he said and the total number of Chinooks are “going up. You should be seeing more total fish available in the coming years,” he said.
As for lake trout and steelhead, both species move around to feed, though lake trout tend only to move to the neighboring management district. Steelhead ranger farther, about 92 miles, similar to but a bit less distance than Chinook, Bronte said.
Wild lake trout abundance is going up in Lake Huron and overall, in Lake Michigan. A stark difference exists between southern Lake Michigan where wild lake trout do well and the north where few wild lake trout are found.
Because Wisconsin has stopped stocking lake trout in southern Lake Michigan, hatchery fish there are declining and that affects the percentage of wild vs. stocked.
“It’s still far away from self-sustainability and far away from where we want to be,” Bronte said.
Most lake trout are stocked offshore where survival rates are higher than those stocked near shore. Still, they find their way to near shore areas in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin and regions of Michigan.
“They are providing a source for most of the sports fishery in southern and western portions of the lake,” Bronte said.
“Lake trout don’t stay where they’re stocked and that’s a good thing. They do move, but not as extensively as Chinook salmon.
“If lake trout aren’t caught in their home stocking district, it’s usually the next district over they are moving to.”
Most lake trout remain within about 62 miles of where they are stocked.
As for steelhead, wild production seems to be going down according to data available.
Some 24 percent of steelhead stocked in Lake Huron were caught in Lake Michigan, far less than salmon, Bronte said.
Stocked yearling steelhead survive at a rate tree times higher than stocked steelhead fingerlings. Only 4 percent of fingerlings survive to sport catch harvest, Bronte said. There is low survival rate along the west central management districts from Little Sable north to Leelanau.