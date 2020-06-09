With all that has happened in the past few months, and all that is and isn’t going to be happening this summer due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, it’s great that Mother Nature has been providing respite from the troubles.
Whether it was the rising of the Strawberry Moon Friday, which I watched over Pere Marquette Lake from in front of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, or the twilights over Lake Michigan on many recent evenings, the serenity of the scenes seeped into my soul.
Amidst the din of politics, the cries for justice throughout the nation, the noise that is cable television “news,” most days I find at least a few minutes to listen quietly in my yard to birds. Robins, cardinals, phoebes, mourning doves and for a while orioles and rose-breasted grosbeaks joined in. Warblers and a wood thrush added melodic lines to the songs. The raucous cries of the crows and jays and the screeching of hunting hawks aren’t melodic but still in their own way, enjoyable.
I made time for kayaking providing a chance to fish, photograph eagles and study dragonflies and red-winged blackbirds.
Brenda and I walked a portion of the Ludington State Park beach during the height of the unrest in the nation last week. We spent a half an hour or so picking up litter as we walked. Any one of us on our own might not be able to solve the world’s problems, but each of us can try in many ways, some small some larger, to make it a better place.
We live in a pretty fantastic place. This is a caring and giving community, though not immune to the stresses and conflicts pressuring the nation and beyond. Fortunately, we are wealthy in nature’s bounty that can improve our outlook on life.
The day we picked litter from the beach was warm and sunny. Kids built sandcastles. People soaked in the sun. The tensions of the world for a moment could be set aside. Preparing for the 2020 Ludington Petunia Parade planting meant time for Brenda and I along Loomis Street by the Ludington Municipal marine with help from friends involved with AFFEW raking and drilling holes on a gorgeous evening. Saturday morning was just as beautiful. With other helpers we finished planting in the cool of mid-morning near Pere Marquette Lake.
Sunday and Monday offered more chances to enjoy the beauty around us even while doing projects and working around the yard.
Thankfully these are those long days of the year when it’s still sufficiently light out at 10 p.m. to be outdoors doing something — anything, really.
It’s another favorite time of year for me. I have several. Why limit “a favorite” to one time a year?
Sadly, the problems of the world need addressing, good weather or bad.
Sadly, those trying to divide the nation for their own good are persistent.
Sadly, injustices aren’t righted overnight.
I thought of writing about overuse of executive orders, something practiced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump. And I may get to that someday soon.
But the clear, blue sky peeking through the woods at my home on an evening when the thermometer settled in at 75 degrees, lured me to walk the Lake Michigan beach and let the waves wash over my feet — cold waves, by the way.
It mellowed me for the evening.
I needed the outdoors, the long days, the mostly beautiful weather of the past week.
The troubles of the nation, world and closer to home haven’t gone away. The stresses of the day will again bear down.
Mother Nature, however, provided a much-appreciated respite.
Enjoy this bounty at hand, even as we work to improve our world.
The days are long enough to do both.