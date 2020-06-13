Most of us know about Buttersville and David K. Petersen has already written about the Butters family. I thought this week I would write about the other half of The Butters and Peters Co.: Richard G. Peters.
Peters was born on July 2, 1832, on a farm in upper New York state, where his family lived. When he was 10, his father, with a restless spirit, decided to become a country peddler. He later gave that up, moving his family to Syracuse, New York, to operate a hotel. When Richard was 15, his mother died. The children were sent to live with relatives, Richard went to live on his grandmother’s farm until the age of 17, at which time he went to live with his uncle, who gave him a job as gate keeper on a toll road. At the age of 18, he went to stay with his father, who had moved to Ohio on another venture. A few weeks later he met up with a cousin from Monroe and moved to Monroe with him.
In Monroe, Richard got a job working on the Michigan Southern Railroad in the civil engineering department. Within five years he took charge of his own crews as an engineer. After about 10 years working on the railroad, he became enamored with the logging business. He set off for west Michigan, where he took a job for Charles Mears at Big Sable, managing his milling operation and learned the lumber business, then after a few years he moved on to a position by James Ludington and ran his mill.
He then moved to Manistee where he bought into a large lumber mill operation, with the $5,000 he had saved while working for Mears and Ludington. Two years later, he sold his shares in the company after disagreement over their practices. With the money from selling his shares in the large mill, he bought a mill on the south end of Manistee Lake, which he operated for 12 years, until it burned. He chose not to rebuild, but instead bought Louis Sand’s East Lake property and mill.
One biography I read on Peters said that he literally owned all of what is today East Lake. The mill was small and he expanded it to a second mill and eventually added a railroad to go out and bring lumber to his mills. The Manistee and Luther Railroad was born. It went east across the county, yes to Luther. From this main line, branches of small portable railroad tracks were run down into the lumbering camps in Mason County’s Mead Township and those of Lake County. As soon as one lumber camp had logged off all the trees, his crew would pull up the tracks behind the train and lay them down to another lumber camp. The left-over path became the early roads or trails in the townships. It was in the 1870, about the same time that he bought the East Lake Property (and after Butters had leased a mill in Grant Township) that R.G. Peters and Horace Butters formed their partnership in the Butters, Peters and Co. In 1880, they bought some of the Flint and Pere Marquette excess land along the track to Manistee and there they developed their mill and town of Tallman. In 1882, the company bought the mill on the south side Pere Marquette Lake that would become Buttersville.
Once source says it was in 1885 a large layer of salt was discovered under the area and they set down their first well. Peters set wells on his East Lake property, too and his company became “R.G. Peters Salt and Lumber” just as Butters and Peters company became the Butters and Peters Salt and Lumber.
With his railroading experience, the Butters and Peters created the Mason and Oceana Railroad that ran across southern Mason county down to Crystal Valley and Walkerville. Stopping at lumber camps and picking up and dropping off passengers and mail as they went.
Peters really seemed to be sitting on top of the world. One encyclopedia called him a king. He was considered one of the wealthiest lumbermen in the state. Then things began to go sour. A Manistee News Advocate article says that he filed bankruptcy in 1890. It seems that he was trying to run too many different businesses at the same time: The Lumber mill operations and railroads in Manistee, Ludington and Chase; owning two-fifths of the Stronach operation, another one in Menominee (with the company in Chase) and one in Alabama and the Carolinas. Then, of course, he was a president of a bank in Manistee and director of one in Grand Rapids. He owned a grocery company in Grand Rapids and retail lumber stores in Midland and Chicago. Then, there was the silver mine in Canada.
His Ludington Daily News obituary stated that all of his holdings just grew too big for him to manage alone (but his early days in business operating his uncle’s toll gate taught him not to trust men, as even the wealthiest man would lie to save a few cents.). Honorable to the end, the LDN obituary pointed out that in six years, he managed to repay over $2.25 million in loans. In the coming years, his first wife Evelyn would die and he would remarry two years later to Janet Talford of Lenawee County in 1898. He had no children that I could find.
He would undergo bankruptcy a second time around 1917, at which time he retired from business and lived the rest of his life in Manistee, where he would die at 94 years of age, on April 1, 1927, of arteriosclerosis. He is buried in Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee.
A death notice from Iowa said at the time of his death he was nearly penniless. However, his obit stated that because of his great generosity to the community and nearly every cause that he met, the City of Manistee gave him a party on his 90th birthday. There was a crowd of more than 2,000 people. Penniless, but rich beyond measure.