“Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else. I’ve felt that many times.” — Fred Rogers
One of the reasons that children, and all of us when we allow ourselves to be, feel so encouraged, validated and lifted up by Mr. Rogers is that he would use, over and over, that little phrase at the end of the quote: “many times.”
Rather than speaking of a big old life change, he implied that his years had been full of endings and beginnings, which might be small or large. But all beginnings and all endings can rustle up our emotions. Major changes, such as moving house or moving cities, can disturb our routines and habits, and cause us to find alternate ones. Or at the very least, such changes can make us work mindfully to re-establish those routines in the new place.
I figure there are three different responses, at least, to the current unprecedented circumstances in our world. Although this pandemic isn’t really unprecedented, is it. We have good, historical records of the 1918 influenza pandemic. If we care to read up even a little bit, we can find much to learn from our country’s responses. (Reference: this newspaper’s reprint in March of a St. Louis newspaper article about that city’s methods of containing influenza in 1918.) Then there’s the plague that ravaged Europe in 1348.
And speaking of “three different responses,” I’m reminded of little riddles or adages that we may all have heard from time to time, some just for fun and some serious, that claim there are two kinds of people in the world and divide them up according to whatever trait is being discussed. The classic response is: well, yes, there are two kinds of people in the world — those who believe that everyone can be divided up into belonging to one group or the other and those who don’t.
There are many responses to our current time of uncertainty. We can’t be divided up into people who act and believe one way, as opposed to people who act and believe in the opposite way. We’re not just Democrats or just Republicans. We have a range of ways of being and believing.
But those three different responses I imagined and alluded to earlier, how we can respond now, are as follows: One, we can hope for a return to normalcy and believe that our country, its economy and the world will return to what we knew before last January. Two, we can dig our heels in and refuse to believe any crisis can change our way of life. Three, we can believe, strive and hope for a new beginning.
What would a new beginning look like to you?
It may or may not be possible to imagine the details. My good friend Karen Monroe of Dearborn provided the Mr. Rogers quote, so I’ll echo a few of her words. I hope we’re at a new beginning of healing, peace, justice and respect for each other.
I believe with all my heart that our conflicts can be resolved with means other than violence. We can find old/new ways of speaking with each other. We can dialogue rather than fight.
We’re at a turning point in our centuries-old quest of justice for all. We have the ability to re-imagine, re-envision and re-create justice. We have plenty of knowledge and tools for how to do this; all we need is the will and the desire for all to be honored.
For healing. Let’s take this one literally for a moment. We all want an efficient and effective way to overcome this pandemic. Why has something like wearing a face mask become a source of political division? Governing officials have to make and enforce decisions on behalf of us all. Science and medical facts show that our most effective measures against the virus are wearing face masks in public spaces, staying six feet apart in public spaces and washing our hands frequently. This is simple. It’s what we can do for one another.
I’ve referenced these two before, but they sure seem relevant. William Strauss and Neil Howe, authors of “Generations, The Fourth Turning” and “Millennials Rising,” wrote that after each of the great crisis periods in our history (the most recent, but not the only two being the Civil War and the Depression/World War II), the world as folks knew it didn’t look the same as it had before the crisis. Strauss/Howe’s theory of history is based on the idea that each generation is shaped by common cultural and historical events. Twenty or more years ago, Strauss and Howe theorized that the peak crisis year of this cycle would be 2020.
What will our newfound wisdom be, going forward?