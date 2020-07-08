Will it take a pandemic for us to decide that we’re a society, not an economy? Will even a pandemic be enough?
I think of the news articles I read every few days. Today, we’re seeing that in the past couple of weeks, total numbers of hospitalizations and positive diagnoses of COVID-19 in our nation have surged.
There’s a difference between states whose leadership made their decisions on the basis of science and data. Those leaders took the heat; they advocated and ruled in favor of social distancing measures and wearing masks. They looked at data when they had to make a choice of whether to re-open businesses or not, and they chose conservatively. They chose according to what would benefit the people in the long run. Our governor Gretchen Whitmer is one of those leaders.
In some states, leaders chose to start reopening businesses and public places in the middle of May or earlier. They did so with the spoken approval of the president. In some of those states, we’re seeing a big resurgence of the virus. In two such states, Texas and Florida, numbers of the ill and the capacity of hospitals, along with the ability to treat people, are approaching the crisis conditions of New York City back in April.
These leaders were quite open about the fact that their desire was to get the economy running at fever pitch again, as soon as possible. The result was that the months of sacrifices taken on willingly (for the most part) by U.S. citizens have now been threatened, according to analysts.
In the United States of America, do we want to be a society or an economy?
The Oxford English dictionary defines society as the community of people living in a particular country or region and having shared customs, laws and organizations. That works for me. We’re a big country with shared customs and laws. Our size can be a great advantage, and it can also pose challenges.
Merriam-Webster says the first definition of “society” is companionship, or friendly association. I like that, too. I wonder if some of the folks in our country and region dislike the laws and restrictions of the past few months because they miss their usual activities, friends, and free contact with their families.
I also wonder if some people who actively encourage rebelling against the guidelines and laws have done so because they just don’t want to be told what to do. You may have seen a video several weeks ago of a Costco employee who calmly responded that he wouldn’t allow a man to purchase his cartful because he refused to comply with store policy to wear a mask in the store. The customer yelled insults, but the employee stated his name, smiled for the video, and took the cart away.
What sticks in my mind is the customer, who yelled that he wouldn’t wear a mask because he “woke up in a free country this morning.”
Someone tweeted a suitable response to that, saying yes, this country is free and that means that the owner of the property has a right to disallow anyone who doesn’t comply with the store’s policy.
And of course, there’s the sentence that many of us learned in school: “Your liberty to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins.” The poetic wording comes from Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. We choose to live in an ordered society. That means we voluntarily comply with laws, because that’s the only way an ordered society works.
For now, we social distance and wear masks in public. Stay home, stay safe, save lives. We’re not doing this to be antisocial. We’re protecting each other. Even if we feel reasonably certain that our age or the location of our home gives us good odds of not being affected by this pandemic, we are complying with these measures to protect the health of everyone.
Other countries didn’t re-open before it was safe. They hunkered down and knew that they could weather the consequences. Many of those countries have now reopened businesses and their economies have a good start toward recovering.
The people in those countries put people first. They considered the recovery of the economy as secondary.
Are we a society, or are we an economy?
These are just a few of my thoughts for today. And I’d like to close by quoting another good one. “Our humanity makes us each a part of something greater than ourselves.” — Sonia Sotomayor.