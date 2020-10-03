MARION — Its return to the field didn’t go as well as planned for the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern in Friday night’s Western Michigan D League eight-man game in Marion.
While the Sabers (1-2, 1-2 WMD) held their own for a major portion of the first half and were still very much in the game. But things got out of control in the second half, and the Sabers would end up losing to the Eagles (2-1, 2-1 WMD), 38-6.
The Sabers were forced to forfeit last week’s regularly scheduled game to Onekama because of low numbers after suffering some injuries in the season opening win over Baldwin, and some sickness (non COVID-related).
Rykar Caplin scored the Sabers’ only touchdown on a 55-yard pass reception from quarterback Justin Stickney, but the Sabers failed on the two-point conversion.
“It was a little rough,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “The score shouldn’t, I don’t think, indicate how we played. Offensively, we could move the ball. There was no problem.
“We’d fumble the ball, or have a couple of penalties in a row. Their defensive line posed a lot of problems for us trying to get to the outside. Our passing game was non-existent, and that didn’t help either. They were a good tackling team.”
Szymanski said the Eagles ran the ball effectively, and mixed in some timely passes to keep the Sabers defense honest. The coach added that the Eagles kept the Sabers off balance in the second half.
The Sabers had a lot of new guys who were playing for the first time, and in positions they need to become familiar with.
“Sometimes, you take for one shelf and you can’t put enough back to even it out,” Szymanski said.
Manistee Catholic is at home next Saturday against Portland St. Patrick.