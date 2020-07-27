Summer is a festive time for many families. The warm weather pushes people out of their homes to enjoy the sunshine and great company of those around them. Many families tend to host parties or gatherings with the people they care about most during the summer. It’s more than likely at these gatherings there will be underage drinking involved.
What people may not know, is Michigan has social hosting laws, which if broken, will result in heavy consequences.
In the State of Michigan, there is a social host liability law that states the host is subject to a misdemeanor for giving or selling to a minor, and if the alcohol happens to cause the death of the minor, or accidental injury to cause the death, the host is guilty of a felony. A lawsuit can also be brought forth by the party who is injured against the host.
Let’s say, for instance, the people you invite over also bring their kids, who happen to be in their adolescence stage of life (ages 10-19). Now there are two or three families coming together to hang out and enjoy the weather and some tasty food. Sometimes adolescents sneak alcoholic beverages away, or they are offered a drink by an adult.
If the parents of the adolescents happen to host a party, and allow their underage kids to drink, it is important to know the consequences when alcohol is involved.
Always take precautions to stop minors from drinking alcohol on private property. You do not want to be at fault of breaking Michigan’s social hosting law.
Together we can look out for the safety of our kids and build their resilience for their future. Let’s have a safe and fun summer together!
The Leeward Initiative is looking for local business owners who support our mission to protect kids and families in our community. If you would like to partner this fall on projects to inform the community about social hosting and the consequences involved, contact Grace Richardson, grichardson@dhd10.org for further information.