In a sidebar of “Promoted Stories” on my email program recently, I noticed the title, “New poll: Mitch McConnell is trailing Amy McGrath. Chip in to defeat him.”
I thought this strange, as I recently read that it was just the opposite, and McConnell had a substantial lead over his challenger.
When I clicked on the header to find more about the story, I was taken to “https://secure.actblue.com/donate/npoutbrain?” which in turn opened the site of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the house.
The site asks for donations, stating, “Nancy Pelosi is dedicated to electing a record number of Democrats in 2020 and beyond. But she needs our help.”
That statement is followed by the comment, “Your contribution will benefit Nancy Pelosi.”
Then there are directions to donate using Paypal or other methods. How might someone donate to McConnell’s opponent? No mention.
Another question, is the statement that originally attracted attention true? Just the opposite.
In a web search I could find no poll that showed McConnell trailing his challenger. On Aug. 4, Joe Sonka of the Louisville Courier Journal reported, “A new survey by independent polling firm Morning Consult shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with a commanding lead in his bid for a seventh term in Kentucky, leading 53% to 36% over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. About 700 likely voters in Kentucky were surveyed online from July 24 to Aug. 2 by Morning Consult, whose results have a margin of error of +/- 3.5%. The race between McConnell and McGrath is expected to be one of the most expensive U.S. Senate races in the country this year, as both campaigns had over $16 million in cash on hand at the end of June. McGrath spent over $9 million in June alone to pull out a narrow victory over underdog Charles Booker in the Democratic primary, whose campaign surged in the final month by portraying him as a more authentic and progressive Democrat.”
The poll also reported that McConnell’s support among both independents and Republicans was higher then McGrath’s support with either her party or independents. Other polls were reported with McConnell in the lead, often substantially.
The article also commented that a survey two weeks before from McGrath campaign’s internal pollster showed McConnell leading by only 4 percentage points, and two other polls since June found McConnell up by at least 20 percentage points.
California-based pollster Civiqs had reported McConnell leading McGrath 53% to 33%. SPRY Strategies reported McConnell leading McGrath in mid-July, 55% to 33%. Nowhere could I find poll results that favored McGrath. In his last election, McConnell defeated his Democratic challenger by 56% to 41% when most polls during the campaign indicated a close race.
We might wonder why the “Promoted Stores” claimed, “New poll: Mitch McConnell is trailing Amy McGrath. Chip in to defeat him.”
We might also wonder why the contribution will benefit Nancy Pelosi, with no mention of McGrath.
Shortly after I submitted this column, I received a notice that states, McGrath “leads by one,” then it says she just surged to “within one point of victory.”