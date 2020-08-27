In a recent email, a Democrat campaign group added another big lie to its history.
In an effort to get voters on their side in a fight for additional gun control they said, “One thing is crystal clear: The NRA needs to GO. They’ve been pouring money to politicians for YEARS, undermining our democracy.”
That is of course a matter of opinion, and seems to suggest that gun owners have no right to join together in free speech, just as these Democrats are doing. Their statement that was an outright lie, “We lose THOUSANDS of Americans each year to mass shootings that should have been stopped.”
Apparently they think a lie is justified to gather support for their opinion.
Let’s consider that statement applying standard English and math. “Thousands” is a plural word, meaning more thousands than one, just as saying “cars” means at least two cars. So to be a true statement, rather than just a vast exaggeration designed to mislead the reader, we would reasonably conclude that the actual number would be at least two thousand, and from the statement we might assume perhaps many more thousands. This is easily checked.
According to the Pew Research Center, “The FBI collects data on ‘active shooter incidents,’ which it defines as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” Using the FBI’s definition, 85 people — excluding the shooters — died in such incidents in 2018.” Pew also reports, “The Gun Violence Archive, an online database of gun violence incidents in the U.S., defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people — excluding the shooter — are shot or killed. Using this definition, 373 people died in these incidents in 2018.”
Why the wide variance in reported “mass shooting casualties?”
Regarding The Gun Violence Archive, Media Bias Fact Check, a website founded in 2015, rates The Gun Violence Archive as “a slight to moderate liberal bias.”
“They often publish factual information that utilizes loaded words (wording that attempts to influence an audience by using appeal to emotion or stereotypes) to favor liberal causes.” There are many other media outlets offering conflicting reports on the number of mass shooting killings, but even the most exaggerated come nowhere close to the Democrats’ statement of “thousands.”
In a spirit of truthfulness, I admit I have found one statement in a number of Democrat e-mails that makes sense and seems totally truthful.
It has appeared consistently in messages from ActBlue and other Democrat campaign sources. Their highlighted message is: “Thanks for your response. Obama and Biden had 8 years. ma and Biden had 8 years. Why didn’t they do these things then?!”
For a change we can give them an A for candor, but only a C for editing because of the obvious double entry of a portion of the one sentence, and I’m afraid the best we can do for successfully promoting their cause is a D-minus.
Sometimes it causes me to wonder.