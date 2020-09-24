With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg there has developed a battle over how and when a replacement for her should be appointed.
If we look at the prime law of our country, our Constitution, it is quite clear. Constitution of the United States of America, Article II, Section 1: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years.”
Since 1937, inauguration has taken place at noon on Jan. 20. Since President Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017, the Constitution provides he will remain President for four years, until Jan. 20, 2021.
Section. 2, “He shall have Power by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the Supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law.”
Note that the Constitution specifically says he has the power for a period of four years, not just until the next election, but until the next president is inaugurated, and the Senate can confirm during that period.
A president might choose to leave a position open, but constitutionally it remains the president’s choice.
It is interesting that there has been so much said by some Democrats in opposition to the constitutionally specified procedure. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has threatened, “Well, we have our options.” “We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now.”
An idea floated by some activists is that Democrats could use impeachment hearings against Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr to tie up the Senate if Republicans try to push through a nomination during a lame-duck session (after a potential win for Democrats in Congress and the White House).
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he is willing to consider all options should Republicans begin the process of filling Ginsburg’s seat this week. He threatened, “Let me be clear: If Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year,” Schumer said.
Doing away with the filibuster rule and packing the Supreme Court to establish a liberal majority are some of the possibilities that have been considered. I wonder why it is that politicians are sometimes so ready to scream that opponents are ignoring the constitution when they aren’t, yet are so ready to ignore when it is actually being followed.
It is true that in some situations time lines have been followed that have been different than those outlined in the Constitution, but they have not been outside the bounds of the guidance there. It is well to consider precedence, but precedence should not over rule the clear and specific text.
As a previously independent voter who usually supported Democrats, I have become more and more disappointed with that party. I daily receive emails calling for the destruction of their opponents, but almost none stating their positions on issues and explaining why they feel that way.
Neither do I see news reports commenting how the two parties have worked out a compromise that satisfies the needs of citizens. It seems that only wins for the parties are accepted.
Shouldn’t compromise solving problems in common be the goal?
We have seen quite enough examples of countries with one party rule.