We constantly hear and see people, good people, who refuse to wear face masks during this time of world wide attack by a tiny virus.
Few of them would consider walking down the street or through a store with a gun, firing haphazardly in all directions, without realizing they are wounding and killing people. Yet that is much like what they may be doing.
The COVID-19 virus is new. We are still learning about it. Much of what was suspected when it first appeared has changed as we learn more. As we learn, we find that we have to change some of our tactics.
Many folks still think we are told to wear face masks to protect ourselves. That is partly true, but not universally so. Protective masks were not available in the tremendous quantities that were needed when the virus first attacked. That has changed, so what we do now to defend ourselves can be changed to provide better protection, cheaper and easier, but the disposable masks and many of the cloth masks are really used to protect others.
If I wear one, it is to protect you. When you wear one, it protects me. When we all use them, we are all protected. When some of us don’t follow the guidelines we become much like the random shooter I mentioned above.
There are also masks we can wear to protect ourselves as well as others. The problem is that they are more expensive, not so simple to use, and were not as readily available.
Simple cloth masks can even be made at home, are washable, and can do a good job of preventing us from spreading disease to others. Disposable masks are now available and cheap.
Many people will not use any mask because they have no symptoms, and therefore assume they are not sick. But now it has been found that a considerable number of those with the virus do not show symptoms, and thus think all is fine as they unknowingly go about spreading the illness to family, friends and strangers.
Other masks that protect both the wearer and others, such as those rated N95, are now finding their way to the general market at higher but still affordable prices.
There are options available that may be inconvenient, and sometimes involve minor discomfort, but can save us from the disease.
For now, I will wear my mask to protect you. I hope you will keep your distance and mask up to protect me and mine too.
Thank you for trying to keep us all safe.
For more facts about face masks see: www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449