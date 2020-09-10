I am tired of misleading statements, even lies, from various Democratic groups.
The latest comes in an email from “End Citizens United.” The lead is “Trump’s Supreme Court ruled to trash ballots in a Wisconsin Election.”
It is followed by a picture of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and what appears to be her statement; “Ruth Bader Ginsburg is FURIOUS! She’s warning us that this is dangerous: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘Either voters will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others’ safety or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own.’”
There are some problems here.
First, there is no “Trump’s court” any more than the previous court make up was “Obama’s court.” The Supreme Court is constitutionally independent from the other branches of government. The members often disagree with the other branches, and even with the president that may have appointed them.
Are Democrats trying to mislead us? They sent the above message Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. But the court decision denying an extension for submission of absentee ballots applied to the state primary election, held back on April 7, not to our general election Nov. 3.
Another reason Democrats appear they are simply trying to condemn President Trump in any way possible is that while he has mentioned the possibility of delaying the election, Democrats are also condemning that as a way to “steal” the election. In truth, Wisconsonites (and many of the rest of us) have plenty of time to request and return absentee ballots appropriately if we choose.
From the Wisconsin Elections Commission (much like other states): “Any qualified elector (U.S. citizen, 18 years of age, who has resided in the district in which he or she intends to vote for at least 28 days) who registers to vote is eligible to request an absentee ballot. Under Wisconsin law, voters do not need a reason or excuse, such as being out of town on Election Day, to vote absentee. Any voter who prefers to vote by absentee ballot may request one. You have several options for requesting an absentee ballot and casting your vote.”
They explain how voters can get an absentee ballot, including how to “Request an Absentee Ballot by Mail.” This bit of research clearly shows that the Democrats are at least trying to mislead us and blame Republicans for trying to suppress the vote, which is not so.
A less generous interpretation is that they are outright lying.
It is disappointing to watch what the Democrats have been doing. Since the election of Trump in 2016, they have done little other than complain, accuse, obfuscate and vilify. The calls for impeachment have been a constant distraction, but after much time and expense, the only significant proof of crimes regarding the efforts of some investigators trying to manufacture and present rumors and untruths.
Even after the Mueller report was issued, finding no significant evidence worthy of impeachment, Adam Schiff continued to insist he had evidence out there in plain sight. What was it? It was never presented.
Even now they vilify President Trump for not stopping COVID-19 sooner and not providing materials quicker. In fact, it was Democrats who condemned him as racist for trying to close entrance to our country. Speaker Pelosi even invited the masses to come to China Town.
It was the Obama-Biden administration that depleted the emergency supply of needed medical equipment without replenishing it. Joe Biden was in charge of that. Now they blame it on the President.
Donald Trump won the election of 2016 by following the Constitution. Democrats now wish to change the Constitution and the rules. Trump is not a politician, he is a doer, not a talker.
Perhaps he would be wise to talk less but keep improving our economy and our trade agreements.