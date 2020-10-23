As we approach the final days of the election process we are confronted with new and significant information. The revelations themselves create more questions.
It is reported that a computer belonging to Hunter Biden has been discovered and was turned over to the FBI for investigation, apparently because of some of the information it contained. On it’s face it seems unlikely, but as details emerge the tale becomes more believable. Why would it suddenly appear?
It seems Hunter Biden had left it at a repair shop some time ago but never returned to reclaim it. The shop owner did have the repair slip with Hunter’s signature. Further, we are told that the repairman had copied the hard drive and there were pictures of Hunter’s family and other emails that his friends confirmed they had exchanged with him. Why should there be doubt as to the laptop’s authenticity?
The story was originally published by the New York Post, a newspaper that has been published for some 200 and generally enjoys a good reputation. Reports are that the Post is the only paper that would accept the story. When individuals posted the story to their Twitter and Facebook accounts, they were deleted. Then we began to hear stories from a source like the Huffington Post, “More than 50 former intel officials say Hunter Biden smear smells like Russia.”
Unfortunately for those theorists, USA Today reported, “Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Monday that recently published emails purporting to document the business dealings of Hunter Biden are not connected to a Russian disinformation effort, even as federal authorities continued to review whether the material was part of such a campaign.”
So, our intelligence community says the information is not part of a Russian effort to help Trump, despite the liberals’ attempt to tie the Russian theory to Trump ever since before he took office. Even when we had a long investigation costing millions of dollars, investigators found no link between Trump and Russians working for his election.
Why and how would Russians put fake information on Hunter Biden’s computer and manipulate a transfer to the FBI in order to implicate the Bidens in a play-for-pay scheme? It makes no sense.
We have Biden emails that suggest inappropriate, possibly illegal activity with foreign entities by the Bidens, and we have an almost universal refusal by much of our major news media to even report on the situation. What is going on?
Now, according to Fox News, the FBI says, according to Fox, “It learned it’s lesson in the 2016 election. It doesn’t want to get involved now.”
The FBI doesn’t want to get involved with the possible bribery of a potential president?
Obvious questions are: Did Hunter Biden profit from his father’s part in the Obama government? Did his father, Joe Biden, share in any profits? Did Joe Biden know of Hunter’s arrangements, or should he have known? How many trips to China and other places did Hunter accompany him that resulted in “business” deals?
If the Biden “government service” receives an investigation similar to the investigation to impeach Trump, might we hear some very interesting answers?
Explanations we have heard so far are nonsensical.