As a parent, life means worry.
You worry about the guest list and make sure all the right people have been invited. You worry about the tuxedo and hope it doesn’t make you look like a chubby penguin with a broken zipper. You worry if there’s enough booze and if the crazy part of the family will end up arguing about politics or religion.
You worry that the caterer’s sausage and sauerkraut don’t taste like hot dogs and Silly String. And you worry that if you do make a speech, will the guests throw their shoes at you?
That’s what parents do when their kids get married.
They worry. Of course, we’re used to it by now. Because that’s what parents do all their lives: They begin to worry as soon as they utter those magical words “you’re gonna have a what?”
You worry about your wife during pregnancy. At birth, you worry if all the proper digits are there. When the baby sleeps you worry. When he awakes you worry. When he’s older and insists on eating only mac and cheese and Froot Loops, you worry.
At school-age you worry that they don’t become dorks and get stuffed into lockers. You worry about their attitude and hope eighth grade graduation isn’t from juvy court. You worry about their popularity and if they become a Packers fans or, worse, prefer soccer.
I remember as the boys got older, I would tell myself that I would worry less.
Bull-loney. When they get licenses, you worry about accidents or them getting mixed up with dopey girlfriends who need money because of bad credit or friends who might be on parole and all the other bad things out there that influence teenagers. My worry meter blew a gasket when our youngest, Nick, told everyone at his high school graduation party that he was looking forward to an exciting new life. In the Army. During a war. Against terrorists. Then one day off he went to boot camp. While I stood on the side of the road with tightly clenched intestines. Worrying.
There’s always something to worry about. Health, money, jobs. It never ends.
Kids grow up, move out and move on in life, then grandkids come into the picture and the cycle of worrying begins all over again. It’s amazing I haven’t developed a volcanic ulcer. Thank God for Tums.
Nick survived middle school, the Army, my helicopter above him throughout life and job loss. And he never worries about anything, which makes me worry even more. When it became obvious his wedding had to be postponed because of this virus, he shrugged.
Like many others during this strange time we live in, they decided to get married in a simple ceremony and postpone the wedding celebration until next year.
So we didn’t have to worry so much anymore. All we had to do was show up, listen to their vows, enjoy lunch and sign the official papers.
And now we have a whole year to wait before the big ceremony. And the worrying can start all over again. Can’t wait.