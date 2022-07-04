Captain’s Log, Stardate July 4, 2022 – Independence Day.
One step at a time, I reached my destination. I’m back where I started – in our driveway. The good news is that I am not winded, sore, and I did not trip and fall. And though I am not walking at 100 percent, the fact that I am walking is refreshing.
As I walked around our block – something I’ve been unable to do for nearly three years – I felt liberated of the pain and clumsiness I’ve felt the past several years with having two bad knees, the worst of which my doctor officially diagnosed as being “horrible.”
“Look, it wiggles,” he said a few months ago as he moved it back and forth, left and right, like a worn-out Slinky.
So, the good doctor set up for a full left knee replacement, which he performed on June 8. Recovery, he said, would likely be slow, but would happen. And we’ll address my right knee issues in the years to come.
Left knee replaced, I set my own personal goal to be walking – without a cane, walker or with my wife walking behind me to catch me when I fall – for June 25, my birthday.
But due to a pulled calf muscle on my newly reconstructed leg, I did not make that date. And to be honest, my pulled muscle hurt much worse than my knee replacement.
You might ask how does a person pull his or her calf muscle with an immobilized leg? Well, I was standing on my toes, or trying to, as part of my physical therapy when “pop,” it happened.
One inch, that’s all I was told to pick up my heel and stand on my toes for one second, when I felt my calf muscle go snap, crackle, pop.
Tell me, what kind of a man pulls a muscle standing on his toes? It was embarrasing and painful, and it set me back a couple weeks.
Well, my birthday came and went and I was still using a walker, and on my good days, just a cane.
But this morning – our national day of independence – as I heard the birds singing and looked out over an inviting sidewalk, I decided “let’s do this,” and so I did, though I carried a cane, just in case.
As I walked to the corner and turned left, and then walked to the next corner and took another left, and then did that two more times, I forgot about my knee and all the years of stupidity and selfishness I had hung onto for so long in not getting my knee repaired long ago, and I was one with the scurrying chipmunks and squirrels and one bunny and singing birds and …
… and before I knew it, and after making four left turns without getting lost or injuring myself, I was back in our driveway.
For the past few years or longer, I’ve been unable to walk a block, let along around a city block, without assistance of one kind, or another.
Oh, I could get from Point A to Point B alright, but only if Point B was within falling distance of Point A.
But in learning how to fall, I also learned how to stop, drop and bounce.
And though I have a bit more physical therapy in front of me, I feel pretty good about the days and months and years that lie in front of me. I’ll take them as they come, one walk at a time.
And guess what? I’m even going to dance, even though I don’t know how, and pretty much hate dancing.
But on Aug. 27, when I travel with my wife to celebrate her 50th class reunion at Clio High School near Flint, I want to ask her to dance.
One dance.
Slow dance, not fast.
I’m going to ask her to dance.
Gosh, I hope she accepts, because for the last several weeks just thinking of dancing with my wife at her high school reunion was the driving force for me to finally – finally – do what should have been done so long ago so I’ll be able to walk, skip, hop and yes, even dance.
Now, I just gotta’ learn how to do the latter.
Captain’s Log. Stardate, Aug. 27 – “Today, I danced.”