After a record-setting 166 species on the spring bird count last year, one might expect a “market-like correction,” which is effectively what occurred. Our bird tally this past May 9th totaled only 147 species, the lowest since 141 species were recorded in May 2013. On the other hand, we dodged a bullet as the day before the count had a March-like high of 38 degrees, while the day after the count was cooler and windier than the 53 degree high and 10 mph winds we experienced.
Despite the cool spring season and slow migration, 41 field observers (in 19 parties) and 20 feeder/yard watchers tallied record high daily numbers for the following 17 species: 166 turkey vultures, eight Cooper’s hawks, 11 barred owls, 25 red-headed woodpeckers, 60 yellow-bellied sapsuckers, 280 black-capped chickadees, 67 tufted titmice, 52 white-breasted nuthatches, 32 brown creepers, 14 winter wrens, 125 ruby-crowned kinglets, 55 hermit thrushes, 780 American robins, 40 northern waterthrushes, 355 chipping sparrows, 26 field sparrows and 183 song sparrows.
There were also 23 species with only single birds reported as follows:
Mary Austin’s team located the only eastern wood-pewee, eastern kingbird and blackpoll warbler (Grant Township);
Jim Gallie’s team found the only Wilson’s warbler and summer tanager (a fresh dead bird) at Ludington State Park (a new species for the 27-year-old count);
Lynda Herremans had the only cerulean warbler (Logan Township – East);
Suzie and Wade Knoll observed the only Swainson’s thrush, blackburnian warbler and orchard oriole (Logan Township – West);
Joe Moloney’s team reported the only horned grebe (Amber Township);
Bob and Sharon Morman saw (or heard) the only great horned owl, Canada warbler and clay-colored sparrow (Victory Township);
Matt McConnell spotted the only pied-billed grebe, sharp-shinned hawk, semipalmated plover, solitary sandpiper, eastern screech-owl and bank swallow (Custer Township);
The Wilson family reported the only common gallinule and yellow-headed blackbird (Pere Marquette Township);
Mark Wloch saw the only red-eyed vireo (Riverton Township); and
Jacob Hostetler and friend observed the only veery (Meade Township).
Although not a “single bird” sighting, the finding of two Louisiana waterthrushes in Logan Township by Lynda Herremans plus Suzie and Wade Knoll was impressive. Overall, the largest bird groups represented included 17 species of waterfowl, 20 species of warblers and nine species of sparrows.
By the way, there were 26 species recorded on the 2019 spring bird count that were missed on the 2020 bird count which included: green-winged teal, white-winged scoter, long-tailed duck, least bittern, osprey, piping plover, upland sandpiper, sanderling, short-billed dowitcher, Wilson’s snipe, Bonaparte’s gull, whip-poor-will, chimney swift, peregrine falcon, sedge wren, gray-cheeked thrush, American pipit, golden-winged warbler, blue-winged warbler, orange-crowned warbler, northern parula, magnolia warbler, black-throated blue warbler, American tree sparrow, grasshopper sparrow and fox sparrow.
Many of these species were simply delayed in migration, plus the spring count this year was very early, which can vary from May 8th to May 14th for the “second Saturday in May” count.
My sincere thanks to the considerable dedication of all participants in the 2020 spring bird count across all 16 townships in Mason County. Your efforts resulted in notable record highs despite the slow migration.