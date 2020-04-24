You are not alone.
Those big, bold words jump out at me as I’m browsing the National Alliance on Mental Illness website, in preparation for Mental Health Month.
Each year, we participate in the campaign by sharing tools and resources for our community. It’s an opportunity to call attention to the importance of mental health. At a time when we are physically isolated from friends and family, it is important to remember that we are not alone.
Common signs of stress during a disease outbreak can include: fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones; changes in sleep or eating patterns; difficulty sleeping or concentrating; worsening of chronic health problems; worsening of mental health conditions; and, increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
These stressors, when not managed, can lead to worsening symptoms and mental health distress.
Last month we shared recovery resources for those struggling with substance issues during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s important that we also share methods to help manage your mental health during this time.
• Limit your screen time by taking breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media.
• Take care of your body. The City of Ludington released a list of locations for outdoor physical activity (see: downtownludington.org/active).
• Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals. Check out the websites www.nutrition.org and www.eatright.org for some healthy recipe ideas and tips for shopping smart during the COVID-19 crisis.
• Get plenty of sleep. Exercise and relaxation techniques can help to ensure that you get the recommended 6-8 hours (for adults) of sleep a night.
• Find time for activities that you enjoy. If you are a parent in need of activity ideas for your school-aged children, Michigan Cares is offering families and educators “free digital lessons designed to help students in grades K-12 develop the skills required for social, emotional and mental well-being.” The portal is freely available through the end of the 2020-21 school year at www.michiganvirtual.org.
• Connect with others. Free video chat apps can help fill our need for “seeing” loved ones while sheltering in place.
• Avoid alcohol and drugs. If you’re concerned about yours or a loved one’s substance use or other mental health issues, you can connect with a local counselor through the CMH crisis line at 1-800-992-2061.
If you or a loved one is struggling with more urgent mental health needs, the following resources may be useful:
• State of Michigan peer-operated Warmline: 888-733-7753.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 888-273-8255
• National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline: 800-950-6264 or visit www.nami.org/home
• Crisis Text Line – text HOME to 741741
• The Trevor Project (crisis intervention services for LGBTQ+ individuals under age 25): Call 866-488-7386 or visit www.thetrevorproject.org
• OK2SAY app for students grades 6-12. This app is promoted in our schools and provides a safe, confidential place to share information with school personnel and local law enforcement.
• A group of therapists has come together to offer reduced cost teletherapy sessions for any frontline worker in need: www.coronavirusonlinetherapy.org/
I cannot stress enough the value in looking out for our loved ones, particularly during such a challenging and uncertain time.
Self-care and healthy coping skills are essential to our mental health.
Please be sure that you are taking time to meet your physical and emotional needs, whether it’s taking a walk, calling a friend or just getting up and showering.
Mindfulness and breathing exercises are very helpful.
The “Headspace” mindfulness and meditation app is currently free for Michigan residents and can be a great tool for learning new skills to manage stress during this time (check out www.headspace.com/mi).
For more resources, follow our Facebook page by searching for The Leeward Initiative or connect with us at theleewardinitiative@gmail.com.