While teaching high school students, I was often amazed by their ingenuity, and also by their lack of understanding of the scientific world. It was common for a chemistry student to ask the teacher, “What happens if I eat it?”, a question that might be more appropriately asked to the biology teacher. Similarly, the physics teacher would frequently be asked, “How do I build a bomb?”, which would be more in the realm of chemistry. And the computer science teacher had problems with systems drop-out because a few students had found that if they bent a short piece of wire into a U shape and briefly poked it into a 110-volt power outlet that was running the room’s computer network, that would sometimes shut down the network and thus cause trouble. Then, one student, who was high on something illegal, held the wire in the outlet too long, it turned red hot and severely burned his finger. He merely looked at it and said, “Oh, wow!”. He wasn’t interested in educational matters at that time.
At one point, I taught a semester class in electronics, which meant learning about solid state things like transistors, LEDs, and integrated circuits. The prerequisite was either basic electricity or physics. The students who signed up for the course were generally quite capable and imaginative, so could visualize what was going on in solid-state devices, and learn to use them to create circuits much more complex than plugging in a light bulb. Although the course was open to women, none signed up for it.
In this course, the students would also come to understand that we humans are mostly unable to use electricity directly, (the electric chair is an exception) we can’t see, hear, feel or smell electrons, but there are devices, called transducers, that convert from the electrical world to the one we humans can sense. Light bulbs, motors, and speakers, for example. The class began with a review of the basics of working in an electronics lab, and how to use things like oscilloscopes and meters to analyze circuits, and breadboards, small devices that enable one to hook up a circuit temporarily, and to troubleshoot and correct problems that arise in it.
Pairs of students formed teams. Each team was required to propose a project of some sort in which they were to design and build something that could use the knowledge they had gained. They came up with all sorts of projects, things like making a security alarm that would announce when small siblings went into their room. Of course, one team wanted to build a bomb.
The public education system frowns on bomb-building, so they changed their proposal to turning on a light bulb. They had to build a timer circuit that could be preset to make their light bulb go on in any number of seconds, from 1 to 99. It had to have a two-digit display, showing the seconds remaining before the light came on, counting down from the preset number to zero. They were to use a small flashlight bulb as a substitute for the bomb. I was a bit surprised that they accepted the requirements I’d set for them. They dug into the challenge with enthusiasm. For some time, all went well with the class. Each team had written out their goal, sketched up a circuit that they thought would work, and set it up on a breadboard. Almost nobody succeeded right away, but all teams made good progress. By the end of the semester, most were able to demonstrate their project as a working model.
One day, one of the teams called me over to get some help with their design, and while we were troubleshooting their circuit, they weren’t paying much attention. I didn’t notice that the room had become very quiet, until suddenly, there was a collective gasp from the group, and I looked up to see that the bomb team was looking very surprised indeed, and there was a big cloud of smoke over their table. The bomb had worked.
Never mind how they changed from a light bulb to a cloud of smoke, but that team got an A for a grade.