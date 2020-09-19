“The British are coming!” and the Spanish, French, Dutch and the Polish….and came they did. Once the explorers found America to be a wealth of land and resources, it became a race to claim the “uninhabited” lands. Yes, they had forgotten those who were already here.
Just as Europe contained many different nations (Kingdoms), so did America, whether they liked it or not, the native people were just going to have to move over and make room, as strange looking people were moving into their forests, which they cut down to build homes. Did you ever wonder why the settlers came and who they were?
History books tell us that the first immigrants to our state were the French in the 1500s, as the state’s oldest city is Sault St. Marie that was established by the French in the 1600s. And if the old history books are to be believed, the native Americans were the actual first immigrants who crossed the ice bridge or floated from some Pacific island. (No disrespect meant to my grandmother who taught me they were created here.) Either way, we are or have become a country of immigrants.
The French came in exploration. I think the English just didn’t want to be outdone by the French. With the founding of Jamestown by the English in 1607, however, the history books and my own genealogy says the Puritans of Jamestown came to escape religious persecution and were followed by the Plymouth Colony Puritans. The Mayflower company also brought some people from the puritans refuge city in Holland. Some of the early Dutch peoples were traders and their Dutch Trading Companies ships called Hoekers sailed up and down the U.S. shores in search of furs and other tradable items.
The History Channel website tells that more than one-half of all immigrants came as indentured servants, and had to work for sometimes years to pay for their passage. Unfortunately, many of our indentured servants were kidnapped in the big cities in Europe and forced into service. In the early 1800s began the Irish famine which sent many immigrants looking for new homes.
The French and German people began coming to escape the turmoil going on with the Franco-Prussian war (about 1848). During that time, also, much of the resources went to supply the war effort and people were starving. About the same time, Chinese immigrants flooded into San Francisco to work in the gold mines.
Many people in eastern Europe were under Russian control and suffered religious and political persecution. The Finns, Danes, Poles and Lithuanians were in the same situation. Any sign of national pride or religion (especially Jewish) was quickly dealt with and worse the men of their country could be forced to fight in the Russian Army. The people lived in poverty and fear of Russian retribution. Our area received many people from these countries.
Another reason Scandinavians came was letters home from family members in America telling about such good farmland, peaceful life and job opportunities. The Library of Congress states that between 1820 and 1920, around 2.1 million Scandinavians came to America. Over half were of Swedish origin. And one-third were Norwegian.
Before 1820, people just wandered off the boats, if they were physically able and on to their new life. There was no government-organized immigration. In 1855, Castle Garden (Castle Clinton, now) in Brooklyn began to be used as a means to keep track and organize the incoming immigrants, which it continued until the 1890s when Ellis Island opened up.
So what was Mason County’s numbers? Well, as usual I went to the census records. From 1850 to 1870, most immigrants came from Germany with 71 people from Sweden in 1870, 38 from Ireland and 28 from Norway. Canada was by far the largest contributor of people as 151 Canadians came here in 1970.
So, what does this say for us? Although governors Cass and Mason were actively seeking new settlers to come to our great state, it was slow. People didn’t want to leave the comfort of their ‘settled’ life to go to an unknown area, and actually most of the information about Michigan was not good.
But looking at those three early census’ reports, half of the county’s earliest settlers came from Germany, who were escaping the unrest in their homeland and a chance to begin a new life. In the 1860s came the Civil War and the state government and the railroads sent agents to Europe to sell people on America. During the Civil War, the healthy men were fighting the war and that left no one but “women” and children to work in the mines and factories. The offer of free land and citizenship was a great lure and they came.
Canada is a problem in my study. As we know most were not native Canadians and came from another country, which is not listed. Why did the Canadians come? Unless you are in settlements, Canada can be a harsh, cold place in the winters. Maybe they were going south for temperatures or more civilization, or it might have been a stopping place before moving on.
In my own family, some were loyalist in the Revolutionary War who were not unhappy with British rule, yet they were settlers of this country and established themselves and their families in this country. Some were brutally attacked and forced north into Canada, leaving their homes, most of which were burned. But a generation or two later, the children come back to the U.S. which they saw as home. So, much of the Canadian immigrant number could contain children of former residents of the eastern colonies. (Put the tar and feathers away — the other side of my family were revolutionary soldiers which made me a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution).