As a reporter, you’re told you’re not the story. In this instance, this is a story about those around me.
This is a story of the heroes around me and around us.
Veterans Day helped to cement that point. I was surrounded by heroes, some unsung until now.
I suffered a mini-stroke Friday afternoon at the offices of the Daily News, but I was in good hands.
In the office, there was our high school intern Claire Adams, who quickly put on gloves, prepared to give CPR. Jeff Kiessel and Mike Hrycko found aspirin to give me, although I chewed them for some reason.
Riley Kelley made the call to call 911, and he really did the right thing to act fast when you witness someone enduring a stroke. They’re all heroes.
Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Nelson was the first by my side. He said his hands were cold from yard work, but not really. He is also a firefighter and first responder with Ludington Fire Department. He and the LFD crew prepared me to be taken via Life EMS to the hospital. Heroes all, from lifting me from the desk I was working at on the second floor of our office to the gurney in our reception area.
Brett Brown and her partner with Life EMS — I’m sorry, I didn’t quite catch the name in the heat of the moment — helped to stabilize me as we raced up Ludington Avenue.
I was able to shake my head in response because the stroke took my ability to not only use of my right arm but also my ability to speak.
Heroes all.
When the ambulance parked, things began to be restored, my arm, my speech. I was able to tell Brett that I hope to cross paths with her again next volleyball season when she’s helping Ludington’s program.
And hopefully not at the scene of an accident or other incident. They’re heroes, too.
To the chagrin of my colleagues, I was also able to relate what needed done that day to help produce the newspaper.
From there, I will be in the debt of the doctors and nurses working in the emergency room and critical care units in recent days. My blood pressure was extremely high, and they were able lower it and stabilize me. Each and every one are heroes.
Because of the community we live in, one that cares about one another and will give mightily to one another, all of this should not come as a shock or surprise.
I walked out of the hospital Monday night. Changes must happen in my life to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Thankfully, people around me seized the moment out of compassion and out of their training.
There are heroes among us, in each of our lives. They’re found in places we expect, like our hospitals, first responders and emergency medical services folks.
They’re also throughout the newsroom of the Daily News. If not, I may not still be around to pen this.
To all, I’m forever in their debt and will always have my gratitude.
They’re the heroes.