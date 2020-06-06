The first time you experience the sheer power of the insect world probably won’t be murder hornets or killer bees. And you should feel fortunate about that.
But if you really want to get lucky with your first big insect experience, you’ll want to head to the trout woods this month.
As darkness descends and the mosquitos appear, a hum will rise over the sound of night birds and running water. It’s like an intense powerline hum.
This is the song of the giant Michigan mayfly — Hexagenia limbata, AKA, The Hex.
The hex hatch is not a true hatch, but a spinner fall. Basically it’s a mating gathering of 1.5-inch flies.
It’s something you have to experience to appreciate.
And for many, the experience will be too intense to appreciate.
The bite
As the flies gather over the river and the hum begins, you’ll hear the slurps of trout and see the rings left by their feeding on the water’s surface. Casting to these fish is relatively easy because there’s still some light left. Simply sidle upstream and make careful casts and you might be rewarded.
As it gets darker, you’ll feel the ticking of flies on your rod and your line. Some casts will go awry because you impaled a fly while casting your fly.
And then comes the squeamish part. The flies need somewhere to land and they really like your bare, warm skin.
They are not warm or dry, though. They are cold and wet and they share that on any exposed skin. It’s extra special because the hatch typically peaks on the hottest, most humid nights in June.
If you can focus on these uncomfortable things then the fishing is probably not very good. Luckily, though, it’s usually so good that you don’t notice your discomfort.
You will hear regular slurps from certain spots. Maybe you use a headlamp to see where they are or maybe you just keep your night vision and sneak closer and closer for a cast.
Of course, it never fails that while you’re sneaking up on that 12-incher, you hear the sound of a Labrador retriever jumping into the water from the other direction.
Then you realize: That was a fish.
The Hex is perhaps the best time of year to catch a brown trout longer than 20 inches.
The rivers
What rivers have brown trout?
From the north part of our coverage area to the south, you may find big browns in Bear Creek, the Manistee River, the Little Manistee River, the Sable River, the Lincoln River, the Pere Marquette River, the Pentwater River and even the White River.
Which ones have the best trout fishing? Probably the ones that people from out-of-state can recognize. But if you pay attention as you drive the backroads at night, you might notice that some bridge crossings just about clean you out of washer fluid. Make a mental note of these spots, because these are the best areas for fishing the Hex.
Hex flies are the adult version of everyone’s favorite perch bait — wigglers. These are harvested from rich, black dirt in river and lake bottoms. So if you know some areas with sandy, wadeable streambeds, but flanked by black muck on the shoulders, you probably know where to find hex fishing territory.
I can’t give specific stretches, but I will refer you to both versions of Bob Linsenman and Steve Nevala’s book “Trout Streams of Michigan: A Fly-Angler’s Guide.” The burgundy cover first-edition is the one you really want as it has some spots in it that the authors retired for the next edition to try to keep the crowds down.
Baiting up
Of course the best flies to throw when the hex is peaking are hex imitations. These come in many varieties, including parachute patterns and ones with mylar wings and all kind of creative touches. My friend made one out of two hooks attached front to back.
If I fly fish much in a given year, the hex is one of the times that I do, so I try to stick to the foam-bodied hex patterns. If your skills are polished, you can get away with flies made from less buoyant materials.
I like weight-forward floating 5-weight line with a shortish leader. I might have a 7-foot leader at the longest. The patterns you’ll be casting are big and clumsy, so a shorter leader can be to your benefit. And honestly, this late at night, with this much going on around them, the trout are far more easily fooled than normal.
As far as rods, I have a 7-and-a-half-foot St. Croix that lets me cast in places where I otherwise might not be able to cast. It’s also sturdy enough to handle a big trout. When you’re in the dark and fighting a big fish, sometimes it’s easier to maneuver the fish into the net with a shorter rod.
Gear
A headlamp is a must. You’ll also want to make sure all your tools are within easy reach, whether on little retractor cords or in a vest pocket or wader pocket. You’ll want hemostats, clippers and some extra tippet material. You’ll also want plenty of flies and some extra floatant handy. Because you’re casting in the pitch black, you sometimes end up catching trees and bushes and such. This means you have to re-build and re-tie in the dark.
Bug spray is bad for aquatic insects, but you still might want to spray your hat with some bug spray. Alternatively, you could carry a Thermacell.
Obviously, you’ll want a good catch-and-release net. You may find out that your current net isn’t big enough for what you catch.
Conservation
These big trout are treasures that deserve to be caught several times. The trophy fish are that size because one or more people let them go for you to catch them. Practice restraint when fishing for them and care in handling them. The temptation to keep a trophy is strong, but I assure that a replica will look better on your wall than a skin mount.