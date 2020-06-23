Someday, you may find an unappealing piece of rock on the dunes. It's gray, lumpy, about 2 or 3 inches long, 3/4 inch in diameter and has a hole running through its length. If you look through the hole, you'll notice that it's shiny and smooth.
At first glance, it looks like something that a small dog left behind, or a very weathered piece of wood, and you avoid it. But upon closer examination, you see that it's nothing of the sort.
Out here, on the dunes, it looks very out of place. For hundreds of feet around, there's nothing but tan-colored sand. Tiny grains of it fill your shoes, and because you always carry a magnifying glass, (oh, sure) you know that the grains of sand are of many colors, but mostly similar in size. The wind blows them around and forms ripple-like textures on the dunes. If you come back year after year, you know that the dunes move, blown by the wind.
How did this gray rock get there? All the other stones you've seen on the dunes are smooth, rounded by years of being moved by waves on the beach, or ancient rivers, or glaciers that were once in the area. They are of many colors, but few are exactly this battleship gray.
Strange to say, the ugly rock may be one of the youngest natural features around, formed maybe just a thousand years ago, or perhaps last week. "Ah!" you say to your companions, and pick it up, "it's a fulgurite."
As you quietly enjoy their stares and admiration, you get ready to discuss this thing in some detail. But then 4-year-old Igor runs up, loudly screaming to his mama that he's got to go No. 2, and all attention is suddenly on him. Blast! Educational opportunity lost.
Things happen in cycles, and after a while, Igor and his mom return. He's a little grouchy from being washed in the lake, so you get out the fulgurite and show it to him.
"That's poo-poo. It's yucky," he says.
"Can you see through poo-poo?" you ask. "You can see right through this." And you push a blade of beach grass through it to demonstrate. "It's a rock with a hole in it."
"I wanna show Mom," he says, "Can I show Mom?"
You give him the fulgurite and the grass and he runs off. There's a little discussion while he convinces Mom that it's not poo-poo, then she lets him demonstrate. Soon, he comes running back. "Where did it come from?" he asks.
"Lightning made it," you tell him. Education may happen after all. "When the lightning hit the sand, the sand melted and turned into glass."
"It's not glass, it's a rock," he protests.
"It IS a rock," you confirm, "a 100% natural rock made of glass. Some glass you can't see through because it's full of bubbles and lumps"
That's enough for Igor. He runs off and throws sand at his sister, then gets put in time out. Later he may ask more questions that aren't just frivolous. He's off to a good start.
When lightning hits the sand, tremendous heat is generated, and the sand itself is melted into a long, gray, lumpy piece of glass with a hole up the middle. The path it follows depends on the conditions of the earth where the lightning struck, its ability to conduct electricity possibly depending on wetness of the soil.
In our area, the lightning hits sand that has many grains of different colors, but the fulgurite is gray. Sometimes, the fulgurite is surrounded for an inch or two by sand that has a very pale tint of reddish color. Could it be that the intense heat actually vaporized some sand, causing the hole in the middle, turning the grains with the lowest melting point into gas, that then condensed on sand grains beside the strike?
Probably the sand that didn't vaporize melted, then turned to glass as it cooled. Seems possible to me, but is of no interest to Igor. He's changed from geologist to biologist, and wonders how he can put the dead beetle he found down his sister's neck.