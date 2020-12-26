The first time one spots a red-headed woodpecker in flight is both startling and magnificent. No other woodpecker has such a striking tri-colored pattern of red, black and white. This woodpecker is an uncommon short-distance migrant and summer resident locally, and is fairly rare in winter.
The red-headed woodpecker breeds in tree cavities in oak-dominated deciduous forests, swamps and partially wooded savannas and urban parks across the eastern and central U.S. (south to the Gulf States) and adjacent southernmost Canada. In Michigan, this boldly patterned woodpecker breeds throughout the state but is much less frequent in the U.P. (near the limit of its range).
However, the red-headed woodpecker has declined significantly as a breeding species in Michigan since the first Breeding Bird Atlas (BBA) surveys (1983-1988), and is listed as a “special concern” species in the state. During those first surveys, this species was noted as a probable breeder in Branch and Meade townships, and as a possible breeder in five other townships.
During the BBAII surveys (2002-2008), the red-headed woodpecker was confirmed as a breeder in Hamlin Township and noted as a probable or possible breeder in seven other townships. The only months when this species is very rare include January, February and March when snow cover hides its primary food source of acorns and beech nuts, which are stored in cavities.
This “patriotic” woodpecker is recognized by its bluish-black back, wings and tail, with bright red head and throat, white underparts, plus large white patches on the rump and wings. The bluish sheen, however, is difficult to observe unless lighting and close viewing are ideal. Immature birds have grayish heads, but otherwise resemble adults, and begin molting into red heads by late winter. Red-headed woodpeckers are among our larger woodpeckers, with a body length of 8½ to 9½ inches and a wingspan of 16 to 18 inches.
They are also Michigan’s only woodpecker species where male and female birds are identical in plumage. Vocalizations are varied, and include a loud carrying “queearr” and a more subtle rattling “krrrrrrr,” which some may confuse with a treefrog.
Like all woodpeckers, red-headed woodpeckers excavate cavities in dead trees for nesting, and later use for roosting and shelter in other seasons. Nesting occurs from mid-May to late June when four or five white eggs are incubated by both parents for 12 to 14 days, and the young fledge in another month or so. Young birds are fed insects, worms, spiders and berries, while adult birds also consume mice, fruit, corn and a variety of seeds and nuts. Beetles comprise the largest portion of insect food for adults. Occasionally, red-headed woodpeckers excavate nesting cavities in creosote-laden utility poles, which are toxic to eggs and young. In general, they avoid bird houses for nesting, and are seldom seen visiting bird feeders.
In recent years, the death of numerous ash trees (Fraxinus spp.) from the exotic emerald ash borer may have benefited this and other woodpeckers. However, there remain serious habitat threats from increased harvest of over mature trees for firewood demand, and the ever present and competitive European starling. Lastly, their habit of flying low across roadways through forests has a significant impact from vehicular mortality.
Throughout the history of observation across their continental breeding range, the red-headed woodpecker has acquired some fascinating nicknames such as tri-colored woodpecker, jellycoat, flag bird and patriotic bird. Should you ever find the colorful red-headed woodpecker nesting on your property, you deservedly have “bragging rights.”